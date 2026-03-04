Rendkívüli

Szijjártó Péter: Zelenszkij hívja vissza a verőembereit, ő meg vegyen vissza az arcából!

UkrajnaTisza PártOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: April Election to Decide Whether Hungary Has a Pro-Hungarian or Pro-Ukrainian Government + Video

Peter Magyar is the Ukrainians’ man, Viktor Orban said at his campaign stop in Petervasara, where he asked the audience to sign up as activists and volunteers and offer work hours for the campaign, especially during the final week after Easter.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 04. 16:35
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his campaign stop in Petervasara (Photo: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his campaign stop in Petervasara (Photo: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“The Tisza Party is financed by the Ukrainians. The real question is whether Hungary will have a pro-Hungarian or a pro-Ukrainian government after the elections,” Viktor Orban said. Speaking in Petervasara, northern Hungary, the Prime Minister stated that two types of policies are competing in Hungary’s election.

Orbán Viktor Sirok Pétervására
PM Orban at his campaign stop in Petervasara (Photo: MTI)

One is a national policy, which is  “ours.” The other is a pro-Ukrainian policy.

The Tisza Party is financed by the Ukrainians. This is not something we assume, suspect, or speculate about. It is written in a report submitted to the National Security Committee that the Ukrainians are financing the Tisza Party,

PM Orban emphasized.

He noted that this is because Ukrainians want a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary, with their man as prime minister.

I am not their man, I am yours, and that is why I do not meet their expectations. They need someone else,

 the Prime Minister added.

They cannot take the Hungarians' money to Ukraine. They cannot take our children there, and they cannot take our weapons either, because we need those to protect ourselves. This will be the most important issue in the coming period,

Viktor Orban said.

He stressed that the key question is whether the government formed after the election will be pro-Hungarian or pro-Ukrainian. In his view, it is not enough to speak only about major issues or about the past four years but it is also necessary to talk about the future, because the future motivates people the most.

The key question in the next four years will be the war and how we can keep Hungary out of it,

he said.

Western European countries have decided that the Russia–Ukraine war must be won on the battlefield. “I believe that between 2026 and 2030 the moment will come when European countries will also send soldiers to the Ukrainian front. The French and British prime ministers have already signed an agreement on this, and Germany has joined,” he said. He argued that Western European leaders are pursuing this strategy because they are trying to recover the money they have already spent. According to him, they have already spent 200 billion euros and are now providing another 90 billion euros in loans, while Ukraine is requesting an additional 800 billion euros to run the country.

He added that Ukraine has also presented a demand for weapons worth 700 billion dollars, and Western European leaders believe the only way to recover these funds is by defeating Russia and forcing it to pay reparations. “This is an adventure that we must not take part in,” Viktor Orban said.

Hungary must stay out of the war. We must not send young soldiers, weapons, or money for the war. We must stay out of both the war and the financing of Ukraine,

he declared.

The Prime Minister recalled that a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine was recently approved in Brussels, while Hungary, together with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, did not participate. “We only allowed it to happen on the condition that we would not take part in it. We will not burden our children and grandchildren with debt,” he said. Viktor Orban argued that Europe currently lacks financial resources, meaning that the funds to be sent to Ukraine can only come from loans. He added that these loans are passed on to Ukraine with the condition that repayment will only be required when Russia eventually pays reparations.

Anyone who enters this loan trap, Viktor Orban said, will also burden their children and grandchildren with debt unless the war is won in the way Western leaders envision. But to win it, participation would be required. That is why the key word for the coming years is to stay out of it,

e said, adding that this requires a strong government capable of keeping the country out of the conflict. 

“A vigorous prime minister alone is not enough. We need a strong government, a stable parliamentary majority, and national unity. There have already been two occasions when Hungary wanted to stay out of a major war, and both times we were pushed into it,” he said. Regarding campaign mobilization, Viktor Orban pointed out that elections are decided by work rather than by speeches, candidates, or experts. “This election will be decided by work. If we bring fewer voters to the polls than our opponents, we will lose,” he said.

He urged those present to sign up as volunteers r activists, offer work hours, and participate particularly in the final campaign week after Easter. Those with digital skills were encouraged to visit the website of the Digital Civic Circles initiative, where a campaign titled “Forty Days for the Honor of the Homeland” outlines daily tasks for supporters.

“This will be a mobilization contest. Fortune favors those who work for it. No one knows what the final result of this election will be, or even how many parties will enter parliament. Everything is in flux, but we should not focus on others, only on ourselves,” the Prime Minister stressed.

He warned that difficult times were coming, dangerous times were coming, developments were taking place around us that we needed to protect ourselves against, and that now was not the time for change or innovation. Experience, predictability, routine, knowledge, familiarity with matters, battle-hardened skills, and scars have all become valuable now, because we need security.

“To stay out of the war we need a steady hand, and that is why Hungary must place security above all else,” Viktor Orban said, adding that “I do not claim that there is no better prime minister in Hungary than me, but with due modesty I can say that I do not know anyone who has a better chance of keeping Hungary out of the war.”

 

Viktor Orban: Our Opponent Has a Show Bakery

At the forum in Petervasara, the Hungarian Prime Minister recalled that he had visited the region several times in the past. As a politician he first came around 1989, when people gathered to discuss how Hungary would free itself from communists, the Soviet Union, and the Comecon system, and how the country could once again become free, independent, and strong. He also praised the district’s MP, Laszlo Horvath, saying he had always been honest and loyal to the government.

Viktor Orban emphasized that the campaign depends on people encouraging each other. Psychological intimidation must be fought against, which is why the Digital Civic Circles were created. Another tool of intimidation is polls, which show significant discrepancies. He warned his opponents to be careful not to go above 100 percent.

Traveling around the country and seeing the signature collections, he is optimistic: “Our opponents take good photos, but we are collecting hundreds of thousands of signatures.

Our opponents have a show bakery, but we have a bread factory,

he noted.

The opponent's mobilization rate is over 90 percent, while Fidesz's is only 80 percent. This means that many Fidesz voters have not yet taken the election seriously. “These voters must be contacted, spoken to, and ultimately brought to the polls,” he said, stressing that mobilization must reach the same level as that of the opposition by election day.

Viktor Orban  argued that regarding major civilizational questions most Hungarians clearly support the policies Fidesz is pursuing. One such issue is migration. “It is up to us to decide whether we allow anyone into the country or whether we let Brussels order us to accept them,” he said, noting that Western European countries have already lost this battle, having allowed migrants to enter and gradually reshape their societies. “When you travel there you can feel the lack of security, the daily threat of terrorism, and see how what was once a Christian world is transforming into something mixed with different cultures,” he said.

He emphasized that an overwhelming majority of Hungarians support the government’s position that Hungary must retain the right to decide who may enter the country and with whom Hungarians want to live. Viktor Orban pointed out that 

Hungary is the only European country whose government has successfully stopped migration by building a border fence, introducing legislation, and rejecting attempts by Brussels to impose migrant quotas.

He warned that a difficult moment will come on July 1, when the EU migration pact, which the Hungarian government firmly rejects, comes into effect across Europe. Under the pact, Hungary would be required to accept hundreds of migrants and build a refugee camp capable of accommodating at least 20,000 people. For this reason, PM Orban said, the election’s most important civilizational question concerns the link between national independence and migration.

He also emphasized that over the past 16 years Hungary has built a work-based society, which the majority of citizens support.

People now openly say that if someone is able to work but does not work, why should I support them with my money when I work?

Regarding the role of work in people's lives, most of the country agrees with Fidesz, he added.

 “Over the past 16 years, we have built a family-based country,”  said Viktor Orban, pointing out that regulations governing taxation, education, and finance must be based on the family, because the family is a value. “We have made this the cornerstone of our policy,,” he said.

The government has combined family support with employment policies and doubled the tax relief after children. Mothers with four children — and later three and now two — have been granted lifetime exemption from personal income tax. In addition, a housing support program with a fixed 3 percent interest rate has been launched, making it easier for young people in Hungary to acquire their own homes than anywhere else in Europe. “The system works. Tens of thousands of young people have already taken advantage of this opportunity,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that protecting the concept of the family means not allowing others to mock it. To achieve this, it was necessary to include it in the constitution that marriage is between a man and a woman. He noted that this was not necessary in the past because people knew this naturally.

To win the election, the government must also be able to give an account of the past four years. “Not only do we accept responsibility for these four years, we are proud of them, because we managed to keep Hungary out of the war, we did not give our money to Brussels or Ukraine, we launched housing support programs, doubled the tax relief after children, and made infant and child care allowances tax-free.”

Although economic growth last year was only 1 percent, the minimum wage increased by 11 percent, and although the government made no previous pledge, it decided to introduce a 14th-month pension payment.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his campaign stop in Petervasara (Photo: Facebook)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Horváth József
idezojelekháború

EU-zászlós egyenruhában a frontra

Horváth József avatarja

A balliberális sajtóban sztárolt „Oroszország-szakértő” nem lát semmiféle ukrán érdeket a magyar energiaellátás elleni támadás mögött.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu