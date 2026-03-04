PM Orban: April Election to Decide Whether Hungary Has a Pro-Hungarian or Pro-Ukrainian Government + Video

“The Tisza Party is financed by the Ukrainians. The real question is whether Hungary will have a pro-Hungarian or a pro-Ukrainian government after the elections,” Viktor Orban said. Speaking in Petervasara, northern Hungary, the Prime Minister stated that two types of policies are competing in Hungary’s election.

PM Orban at his campaign stop in Petervasara (Photo: MTI)

One is a national policy, which is “ours.” The other is a pro-Ukrainian policy.

The Tisza Party is financed by the Ukrainians. This is not something we assume, suspect, or speculate about. It is written in a report submitted to the National Security Committee that the Ukrainians are financing the Tisza Party,

PM Orban emphasized.

He noted that this is because Ukrainians want a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary, with their man as prime minister.

I am not their man, I am yours, and that is why I do not meet their expectations. They need someone else,

the Prime Minister added.

They cannot take the Hungarians' money to Ukraine. They cannot take our children there, and they cannot take our weapons either, because we need those to protect ourselves. This will be the most important issue in the coming period,

Viktor Orban said.

He stressed that the key question is whether the government formed after the election will be pro-Hungarian or pro-Ukrainian. In his view, it is not enough to speak only about major issues or about the past four years but it is also necessary to talk about the future, because the future motivates people the most.

The key question in the next four years will be the war and how we can keep Hungary out of it,

he said.

Western European countries have decided that the Russia–Ukraine war must be won on the battlefield. “I believe that between 2026 and 2030 the moment will come when European countries will also send soldiers to the Ukrainian front. The French and British prime ministers have already signed an agreement on this, and Germany has joined,” he said. He argued that Western European leaders are pursuing this strategy because they are trying to recover the money they have already spent. According to him, they have already spent 200 billion euros and are now providing another 90 billion euros in loans, while Ukraine is requesting an additional 800 billion euros to run the country.