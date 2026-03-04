Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Hetvenöt helyen vonultak fel a katonák, magas az ukrán szabotázs veszélye + videó

UkrajnaBarátság kőolajvezetékSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Ukrainians Will Run Out of Money Before We Run Out of Oil

No progress is expected in the Druzhba oil pipeline issue until the April elections, but if the current government remains in power, Ukraine will be forced to make an agreement, as their money will run out before our oil does, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday said on Tuesday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 04. 13:05
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Speaking to students of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) in Szolnok, central Hungary, Peter Szijjarto said he believes there will be no progress regarding the blockade of the Druzhba crude oil pipeline before the upcoming election, as Ukraine is attempting to influence the outcome by halting the transit.

Szijjártó Péter a Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) diákjai előtt tartott beszédében azon véleményének adott hangot, hogy a Barátság kőolajvezeték blokkolásának ügyében a közelgő választásig már nem lesz előrelépés Forrás: Facebook
Speaking to students of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), Peter Szijjarto said he believes there will be no progress regarding the blockade of the Druzhba crude oil pipeline before the upcoming election (Source: Facebook)

"The Ukrainian company operating the pipeline has repeatedly indicated to oil company MOL that the pipeline is in good working order and that they are only waiting for political instructions to restart deliveries. It is no coincidence that they are not allowing Hungarian and Slovak inspectors to go there to see what the problem is. They are not allowing EU inspectors in either, which shows that they are afraid of a huge embarrassment," he underlined.

I think the situation is clear. So if we win the election, which is quite likely, and we continue to work, then the Ukrainians will have to coexist with us, and their money will run out before our oil does,

he added.

Peter Szijjarto said the war was a business model in Ukraine today.

So the money that Ukrainians receive from the European Union because of the war is more than what the Ukrainian economy can produce in peacetime. So far, the Ukrainians have received 193 billion euros from the European Union over the past four years,

he said.

"They live off what they get from the EU. And, how can I put it, their lifestyle reflects that. That's why this 90 billion euro war loan, so to speak, is important to them because they are running out of money. And if it becomes clear that they will have to deal with us for at least another four years, then they will have to come to an agreement immediately after the election," he stressed.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kondor Katalin
idezojelekukrajna

Megcsináljuk

Kondor Katalin avatarja

Észre kellene venni már, hogy a demokrácia nevetséges szóvá vált. Az unió székeiben háborúpárti bábok, jól fizetett bábok ülnek, a globalizmus bábjai.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu