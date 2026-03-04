Hungary FM: Ukrainians Will Run Out of Money Before We Run Out of Oil

Speaking to students of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) in Szolnok, central Hungary, Peter Szijjarto said he believes there will be no progress regarding the blockade of the Druzhba crude oil pipeline before the upcoming election, as Ukraine is attempting to influence the outcome by halting the transit.

"The Ukrainian company operating the pipeline has repeatedly indicated to oil company MOL that the pipeline is in good working order and that they are only waiting for political instructions to restart deliveries. It is no coincidence that they are not allowing Hungarian and Slovak inspectors to go there to see what the problem is. They are not allowing EU inspectors in either, which shows that they are afraid of a huge embarrassment," he underlined.

I think the situation is clear. So if we win the election, which is quite likely, and we continue to work, then the Ukrainians will have to coexist with us, and their money will run out before our oil does,

he added.