PM Orban Reveals Details of Discussion with Putin + Video

Daniel Bohar published a video on his Facebook channel in which Viktor Orban was asked what he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Viktor Orban disclosed what he had discussed with Vladimir Putin (Source: Facebook)

As reported earlier, Viktor Orban had talks with Vladimir Putin over the phone on Tuesday. The discussion also touched on the situation of ethnic Hungarians who had been drafted into the Ukrainian army and later taken prisoner by Russia, as well as the possible political and diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine, said the statement issued by the Kremlin.

In the video, Viktor Orban explained what he had discussed with Russia's President:

I wanted to know whether our oil is secured, given that we have a contract and that inexpensive oil arrives in Hungary from Russia, which the Ukrainians are now not allowing to pass through. I wanted to know whether the Russians are still respecting their contract despite the war and Ukraine's oil blockade. And they are honoring it, which means that if the Ukrainians allow oil to pass, then we will have oil, because the Russians are delivering,

said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

