PM Orban Calls On European Commission to Neutralize Ukraine's Energy Weapon

Dear Madam President,

I am writing to you regarding the supply of oil arriving to Hungary through the Druzhba crude oil pipeline, which is currently being obstructed by Ukraine.

As recently published satellite images have demonstrated, there are neither technical nor operational obstacles preventing the pipeline from resuming operation with immediate effect. Ukraine’s lack of willingness to restart the Druzhba pipeline can only be attributed to political reasons, the aim of which is to interfere in the ongoing Hungarian election campaign.

Over the past week, together with Slovakia, we attempted to find a diplomatic solution. Among other proposals, we suggested a fact-finding mission composed of Hungarian and Slovak experts, whose task would have been to assess the condition of the Ukrainian gas pipeline network. All of our efforts were rejected.

Even though Ukraine is violating its legal obligations to the European Union, we have no reason to believe that remedies under international or EU law would produce tangible results in restoring our energy supply in the short term.

Therefore, I call on the European Commission to support Hungary in neutralizing Ukraine's energy weapon. I expect the European Commission to increase political pressure on Ukraine not to undermine the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia. I also expect the European Commission to enforce relevant provisions of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

We cannot accept foreign interference in our democratic processes, and we will repel all such attempts. In this spirit, I would like to inform you that, until Ukraine returns to normality, I am not in a position to support any decision in the European Union that favors Ukraine.

Respectfully,

​​​Viktor Orban