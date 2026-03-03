On January 27, Ukraine suspended oil shipments to Hungary via the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, citing a Russian attack on the network. However, the Hungarian government has presented updated satellite images and operational data showing that the pipeline remains operable and was not directly impacted by the reported strike.

Based on the satellite imagery and operational information available to us, it is clear that the Druzhba oil pipeline is capable of operation,

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced.

PM Orban made the footage public, emphasizing:

Satellite images do not lie. The Druzhba oil pipeline was not damaged. President Volodymyr Zelensky should act immediately to restart oil deliveries to Hungary, instead of resorting to blackmail.

The prime minister again called on Zelensky to reopen the pipeline and, in order to put an end to the dispute, to allow Hungarian and Slovak inspectors access—arguing that the current situation is political, not technical, in nature.

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed that the satellite images reviewed during a national security meeting clearly demonstrate that “President Zelensky is lying” and that there is no technical justification for blocking the Druzhba pipeline. According to Szijjarto, the system operator is prepared to resume deliveries.

Recent remarks by Ukrainian analysts appear to reinforce the Hungarian government’s position regarding Kyiv’s intentions.

Ukrainian analyst Dmytro Kornyienko reportedly described endangering Hungary’s energy supply and applying pressure as “a good move on the part of the Ukrainian leadership,” suggesting that restarting the pipeline would also become part of a political game aimed at influencing Hungarian elections.

This position was echoed by political analyst Taras Zahorodniy, who explained in a television interview how the Druzhba pipeline could be used as a political weapon against Hungary. He cynically noted that spare parts could be “searched for” over six months or even a year, and that such delays could serve as leverage against Hungary and Slovakia.