Among the key topics Foreign Minister Szijjarto discussed in the Igazsag oraja were developments in the war situation in the Middle East.

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

There has been a sharp surge in global energy prices triggered by the conflict. Oil prices have spiked, and natural gas prices in Europe have jumped by more than 20 percent.

Regarding the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, Szijjarto was unequivocal: “Let’s drop the pretense. Everyone knows the pipeline is being blocked for political reasons. President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to bring a government to power in Hungary that serves Kyiv’s interests.”

Szijjarto: Airspace restrictions, closures remain in place in the Middle East

He stressed that the Middle East is “in flames,” arguing that Iran rapidly escalated the conflict by launching attacks against Arab countries that had not attacked it. According to Szijjarto,

the entire Gulf region has been destabilized in a matter of moments. I think an important question is how long the patience of these Arab countries, which are now under attack by Iran but have not taken offensive action against Iran, will last. And how long will they continue to defend themselves?

Szijjarto pondered.

He noted that more than 5,000 Hungarian citizens have registered for consular protection amid the crisis and urged all Hungarians traveling abroad to do the same. Airspace closures remain in effect across parts of the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, following renewed Iranian airstrikes.

When I spoke to the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday afternoon, he said that Iran had fired more missiles at them than at Israel, for example. We helped many Hungarians in the region to return home, given that there were flights from Saudi Arabia and Oman for those who were there or were able to get there, and we helped them to return home,

he said.

Hungary has assisted numerous citizens in returning home via flights departing from Saudi Arabia and Oman. A 1pm Fly Dubai flight is slated to return passengers to Budapest.

Departures from Israel remain possible overland toward Egypt or Jordan, he added.

A New Energy Crisis Looms

Szijjarto warned that the world could be facing yet another energy supply crisis. The Strait of Hormuz plays a critical role in global energy security, accounting for roughly one-third of global oil trade and one-fifth of liquefied natural gas shipments.

If such a major transit route accounting for roughly one-third of global oil trade and one-fifth of LNG is disrupted, it creates serious uncertainty and structural challenges in global energy supply,” he said, noting that "oil prices have already begun to climb.

In this environment, he argued, reliable overland pipeline routes become invaluable. Hungary’s long-standing, high-capacity Druzhba pipeline remains capable of fully supplying the country—yet oil is not flowing due to political decisions.