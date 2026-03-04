Hungary FM: First Repatriation Flight Leaves for Jordan

In a new video posted on social media, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade reported on efforts to bring Hungarians stranded in the Middle East back home. In the video, Peter Szijjarto emphasized that attacks in the region are ongoing and airspace closures have created a difficult situation, but the first repatriation aircraft has already departed from Kecskemet airport for Jordan.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that embassies and consulates continue to assist Hungarians stranded abroad (Photo: Anadolu/Dursun Aydemir)

"Today we are able to launch an evacuation flight. The aircraft took off from Kecskemet a few minutes ago and will land in Amman, from where it will bring home 87 people from Jordan, including 83 Hungarians, two Romanians, one Slovak and one Colombian citizen," he said.

In the video, Peter Szijjarto stressed that the situation remains critical as missile attacks in the region continue. He also revealed that the citizens currently stranded in Jordan had previously been in Israel, but due to a full airspace closure in the country, the group had no option but to leave Israel overland toward Jordan.

We assisted a group of 51 pilgrims to leave Israel by land for Jordan, and in addition, we are bringing home thirty-something people from Jordan today. The repatriation flight will take off again on Thursday, to bring home Hungarians from Amman. On Friday, Sharm El-Sheikh will follow, as those stranded in Israel due to the airspace closure can leave the country by land toward Jordan or Egypt,

he said.