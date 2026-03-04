Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: First Repatriation Flight Leaves for Jordan

The situation in the Middle East remains difficult, but an evacuation flight has already left for Amman, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in a video message. Israel’s airspace is completely closed, so Hungarians stranded there are being evacuated to neighboring countries, from where they are expected to be able to return home later this week on scheduled commercial flights, he explained.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 04. 15:22
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)
In a new video posted on social media, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade reported on efforts to bring Hungarians stranded in the Middle East back home. In the video, Peter Szijjarto emphasized that attacks in the region are ongoing and airspace closures have created a difficult situation, but the first repatriation aircraft has already departed from Kecskemet airport for Jordan.

Szijjártó Péter hangsúlyozta, hogy a követségek és a konzulátusok továbbra is folyamatosan segítik a kint rekedt magyarokat
Peter Szijjarto emphasized that embassies and consulates continue to assist Hungarians stranded abroad (Photo: Anadolu/Dursun Aydemir)

"Today we are able to launch an evacuation flight. The aircraft took off from Kecskemet a few minutes ago and will land in Amman, from where it will bring home 87 people from Jordan, including 83 Hungarians, two Romanians, one Slovak and one Colombian citizen," he said.

In the video, Peter Szijjarto stressed that the situation remains critical as missile attacks in the region continue. He also revealed that the citizens currently stranded in Jordan had previously been in Israel, but due to a full airspace closure in the country, the group had no option but to leave Israel overland toward Jordan.

We assisted a group of 51 pilgrims to leave Israel by land for Jordan, and in addition, we are bringing home thirty-something people from Jordan today. The repatriation flight will take off again on Thursday, to bring home Hungarians from Amman. On Friday, Sharm El-Sheikh will follow, as those stranded in Israel due to the airspace closure can leave the country by land toward Jordan or Egypt,

he said.

Wizz Air will later increase the frequency of its scheduled flights to the Egyptian city, operating up to ten flights per week to help bring home those stranded abroad, the Foreign Minister explained.

I remain in continuous contact with my counterparts in the region so that we can help as many Hungarians as possible. Unfortunately, the airspace closures in several locations currently make it impossible for Hungarian citizens to return home. Our embassies continue to operate at full capacity, and our consular sections remain available,

Hungary's Foreign Minister concluded his video message.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

 

