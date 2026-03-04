Brussels is now forced to take action in the Druzhba oil pipeline issue, Oliver Hortay, head of the energy and climate policy division at the Szazadveg Foundation, wrote in his Facebook post.
Ukrainian Oil Blockade: PM Orban’s Message Sends Shockwaves Through Brussels
The President of the European Commission sided with Ukraine in the Druzhba crude oil pipeline issue based on Zelensky's lies, energy expert Oliver Hortay stated in a Facebook post, pointing out that now that the truth has come to light, Ursula von der Leyen must take action, otherwise the contradiction in the situation will become obvious.
According to the expert, Volodymyr Zelensky "made a fool" of Ursula von der Leyen, who sided with Ukraine against EU member states based on a lie.
Now that the truth has come out, Von der Leyen must do something about the situation, otherwise it will become clear to everyone that the emperor has no clothes,
the expert wrote.
In an earlier social media post, Viktor Orban said that Zelensky had indicated he does not plan to reopen the Druzhba pipeline, even though, as the Prime Minister pointed out, EU agreements oblige Ukraine to allow the transit of oil arriving through the pipeline.
Hungary's Prime Minister stated that he has written to the European Commission President asking her to enforce these agreements. He added that until the situation is resolved, Hungary will not support any decision that favors Ukraine.
Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Hungary FM: Ukrainians Will Run Out of Money Before We Run Out of Oil

PM Orban Reveals Details of Discussion with Putin + Video

PM Orban Calls On European Commission to Neutralize Ukraine's Energy Weapon

Hungary FM: The Berlin–Brussels–Kyiv Axis Wants Oil Supply Crisis and Sky-High Gasoline in Hungary

Hungary FM: Ukrainians Will Run Out of Money Before We Run Out of Oil

PM Orban Reveals Details of Discussion with Putin + Video

PM Orban Calls On European Commission to Neutralize Ukraine's Energy Weapon

Hungary FM: The Berlin–Brussels–Kyiv Axis Wants Oil Supply Crisis and Sky-High Gasoline in Hungary

