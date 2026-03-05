Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely: Ukrajna nem zárhatja el uniós tagállamok energiaforrásait + videó

oroszországszijjártó péterorbánorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Mission Accomplished! + Video

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a video compilation on his social media page about the prisoners of war freed by Hungary, with a message posted alongside it: Mission accomplished! Welcome to Hungary, Csaba and Albert!

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 05. 10:18
The Transcarpathian Hungarian prisoners of war have arrived on Hungarian soil (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
The Transcarpathian Hungarian prisoners of war have arrived on Hungarian soil (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As reported earlier, during the night the two Transcarpathian Hungarian prisoners of war arrived home from Russia. They are among those whom the Ukrainians, along with others, sent to the front through forced conscription. The prisoners arrived in Hungary together with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. Hungary has freed the prisoners of war. Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page: Mission accomplished! Welcome to Hungary, Csaba and Albert!

Orbán Viktor is üdvözölte a hazaérkező hadifoglyokat
 Viktor Orban also welcomed the returning prisoners of war (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Viktor Orban also attached a video with his post, showing the journey of the freed prisoners of war on their way home and shared a message how they had asked Hungary for help, with one of them saying:

My name is Albert Roman. I was born on August 22, 1978 in Uzhhorod. I am a Ukrainian-Hungarian citizen. I am a dual citizen. I would like to turn to Viktor Orban and Peter Szijjarto with the request to rescue me from here, because I ended up in Russian captivity. The people of the Ukrainian TRC took me to the front against my will, where I was injured and lay wounded for two weeks. I asked and begged the Ukrainian authorities for help in vain, they did not help me and did not send an evacuation team. Russian soldiers helped me out.

The prisoners arrived again on Hungarian soil together with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

megérkeztek magyar földre a kárpátaljai hadifoglyok Szijjártó Péter
megérkeztek magyar földre a kárpátaljai hadifoglyok Szijjártó Péter
megérkeztek magyar földre a kárpátaljai hadifoglyok Szijjártó Péter
megérkeztek magyar földre a kárpátaljai hadifoglyok Szijjártó Péter
megérkeztek magyar földre a kárpátaljai hadifoglyok Szijjártó Péter
megérkeztek magyar földre a kárpátaljai hadifoglyok Szijjártó Péter
megérkeztek magyar földre a kárpátaljai hadifoglyok Szijjártó Péter
1/7 Hatalmas öröm, megérkeztek magyar földre a kárpátaljai hadifoglyok - fotók

 


 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bailey Schwab
idezojelekegyesült államok

A Trump-doktrína és az iráni háború

Bailey Schwab avatarja

Az amerikai katonai erő alkalmazása a perzsa állam ellen missziókiterjesztéshez vezethet.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu