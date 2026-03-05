PM Orban: Mission Accomplished! + Video

As reported earlier, during the night the two Transcarpathian Hungarian prisoners of war arrived home from Russia. They are among those whom the Ukrainians, along with others, sent to the front through forced conscription. The prisoners arrived in Hungary together with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. Hungary has freed the prisoners of war. Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page: Mission accomplished! Welcome to Hungary, Csaba and Albert!

Viktor Orban also welcomed the returning prisoners of war (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Viktor Orban also attached a video with his post, showing the journey of the freed prisoners of war on their way home and shared a message how they had asked Hungary for help, with one of them saying:

My name is Albert Roman. I was born on August 22, 1978 in Uzhhorod. I am a Ukrainian-Hungarian citizen. I am a dual citizen. I would like to turn to Viktor Orban and Peter Szijjarto with the request to rescue me from here, because I ended up in Russian captivity. The people of the Ukrainian TRC took me to the front against my will, where I was injured and lay wounded for two weeks. I asked and begged the Ukrainian authorities for help in vain, they did not help me and did not send an evacuation team. Russian soldiers helped me out.

The prisoners arrived again on Hungarian soil together with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.