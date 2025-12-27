Sulyok Tamáskarácsonyköztársasági elnök
magyar

President Sulyok Addresses The Nation + Video + Video

Hungary's President delivered an address to the nation on Friday, the second day of Christmas.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 27. 12:11
President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok (Photo: Sandor Palace / Gyula Bartos)
President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok (Photo: Sandor Palace / Gyula Bartos)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On the second day of Christmas, Friday, President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok addressed the nation in a speech which he shared on social media.

Pécs, 2025. november 15. Sulyok Tamás köztársasági elnök beszédet mond az Országos Horvát Napon a pécsi Kodály Központban 2025. november 15-én. MTI/Bruzák Noémi
President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok (Photo: MTI / Noemi Bruzak)

“Many of us have been eagerly awaiting the days when everything around us finally slows down and falls silent.

When, even in our rushed world scarred by tension and war, peace, home and family finally take centre stage, and the hour comes to mark the birth of the Savior who came among us more than two thousand years ago.”

– the president began his address.

“At this feast, which reveals the very essence of our humanity, I would like to share a few thoughts with you which, I hope, may help strengthen within us the understanding of what an irreplaceable treasure it is to belong to communities where we feel at home — whether family, friendship, professional, leisure or other communities — which together make up our nation,” President Sulyok pointed out, adding that this is complemented by our Hungarian identity, through whose unity we experience in everyday life how much we — living in one homeland yet in countless different communities — are able to give to one another.

Whether we live in the capital or in the countryside, on this side of the state border or beyond it, as Hungarians, we are one.

In the light of the Christmas season, the importance of belonging together and the depth of human relationships become even more clearly defined, the Head of State stressed. He also pointed out that throughout the year we experience countless times how good it is to belong to our communities, how sharing in the joy of a community is an unparalleled experience, and how, in our personal difficulties, the cohesion of the community can offer consolation. That we can be strengthened both by what we receive and by what we give, when we help others.

We may come to feel that with an open and life-filled spirit we ourselves will see everything in a brighter light: our surroundings, our family members, our fellow students and colleagues, our nation. And we will also more easily tolerate those who make our days difficult,

– President Sulyok emphasized, adding that while we can determine only to a limited extent what kind of future awaits us,

we can always decide whether, in the world around us, we direct our attention more towards the good, the beautiful and reconciliation, or towards their opposites.

Hungary and the whole world are full of wonderful people — more precisely, people whose actions and attitudes make them true role models. “Over the past year many people have visited the Sandor Palace, and I myself have travelled to many places both within and beyond our borders, from school inauguration ceremonies to family visits. Time and again I have been able to witness how selflessly Hungarian people work for their families, for those entrusted to them, and for their contemporaries,” the President said, adding that

it is uplifting to look up to all those who serve their fellow human beings and their communities with their talent and persistent work, thereby contributing ever more to the prosperity and spiritual renewal of their communities and of the nation.

The responsibility for this decision is borne by each individual personally.

In his address, Tamas Sulyok stressed that we owe thanks to our soldiers and police officers who ensure the protection of the homeland and the legal order; to judges, prosecutors, lawyers and the entire legal profession who stand guard over the rule of law.

Thanks are also due to the doctors, healthcare and social workers who watch over the physical and mental well-being of our communities, and likewise to the responsible teachers and educators of our children, who represent the future of our families and our nation.

We may look with great respect upon our scientists and researchers, upon those who serve in the fields of science and intellectual life, including the many award recipients of this year — whether our Nobel laureate this year, writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, or many other honourees — and upon all those who work quietly, far from the applause of recognition. 

We can all be proud of Tibor Kapu’s impressive mission. Our ever-new sporting successes can also fill us with joy. Our artists, folk artists and guardians of tradition, on this side of the border and beyond, create lasting value

– the president recalled, also noting that in the autumn he awarded the Republic's Medal of Merit to a Greek and a Spanish citizen who rescued a Hungarian tourist and her daughter, exhausted and drifting hopelessly far out at sea.

This case also shows that help can come even from complete strangers; that goodness, beauty, and peace live in every person, and that anyone can reach for them if they are willing, in everyday life, to recognize the miracle of creation in others and in themselves. This is the message Christmas has carried for more than two thousand years: that goodness was born among us for good.

So we do have something to draw strength from. The chance to focus on life is open to all of us, stressed Tamas Sulyok, urging everyone to respect the image of God in one another, to value the human being, and to cherish our home-giving, comforting communities; our nation — often reduced in number but never broken — and our beautiful, richly diverse Hungarian homeland, our most sacred and precious inheritance!

I wish all my fellow countrymen blessed holidays!

– President Sulyok concluded.

Cover photo: President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok (Photo: Sandor Palace / Gyula Bartos)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!


 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Sümeghi Lóránt
idezojelekuszítás

Világháborúra készülő kóklerek

Sümeghi Lóránt avatarja

Higgadtság helyett kapkodásba és háborús uszításba kezdett a NATO-főtitár.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.