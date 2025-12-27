President Sulyok Addresses The Nation + Video + Video

On the second day of Christmas, Friday, President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok addressed the nation in a speech which he shared on social media.

President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok (Photo: MTI / Noemi Bruzak)

“Many of us have been eagerly awaiting the days when everything around us finally slows down and falls silent.

When, even in our rushed world scarred by tension and war, peace, home and family finally take centre stage, and the hour comes to mark the birth of the Savior who came among us more than two thousand years ago.”

– the president began his address.

“At this feast, which reveals the very essence of our humanity, I would like to share a few thoughts with you which, I hope, may help strengthen within us the understanding of what an irreplaceable treasure it is to belong to communities where we feel at home — whether family, friendship, professional, leisure or other communities — which together make up our nation,” President Sulyok pointed out, adding that this is complemented by our Hungarian identity, through whose unity we experience in everyday life how much we — living in one homeland yet in countless different communities — are able to give to one another.

Whether we live in the capital or in the countryside, on this side of the state border or beyond it, as Hungarians, we are one.

In the light of the Christmas season, the importance of belonging together and the depth of human relationships become even more clearly defined, the Head of State stressed. He also pointed out that throughout the year we experience countless times how good it is to belong to our communities, how sharing in the joy of a community is an unparalleled experience, and how, in our personal difficulties, the cohesion of the community can offer consolation. That we can be strengthened both by what we receive and by what we give, when we help others.

We may come to feel that with an open and life-filled spirit we ourselves will see everything in a brighter light: our surroundings, our family members, our fellow students and colleagues, our nation. And we will also more easily tolerate those who make our days difficult,

– President Sulyok emphasized, adding that while we can determine only to a limited extent what kind of future awaits us,

we can always decide whether, in the world around us, we direct our attention more towards the good, the beautiful and reconciliation, or towards their opposites.

Hungary and the whole world are full of wonderful people — more precisely, people whose actions and attitudes make them true role models. “Over the past year many people have visited the Sandor Palace, and I myself have travelled to many places both within and beyond our borders, from school inauguration ceremonies to family visits. Time and again I have been able to witness how selflessly Hungarian people work for their families, for those entrusted to them, and for their contemporaries,” the President said, adding that

it is uplifting to look up to all those who serve their fellow human beings and their communities with their talent and persistent work, thereby contributing ever more to the prosperity and spiritual renewal of their communities and of the nation.

The responsibility for this decision is borne by each individual personally.