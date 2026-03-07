Kelemen Hunor: Death Threat Against a Country’s Prime Minister Is Unacceptable

Issuing a death threat against a country’s prime minister crosses that line. “It is unacceptable, and it must be clearly condemned,” Kelemen Hunor stated.

He noted that the Ukrainian president’s threat is not only directed at Mr. Orban personally. “When the prime minister of Hungary is threatened, the message is sent to the entire Hungarian nation,” he said.

In an already tense situation, threatening rhetoric does not help; it only increases tension. That is why it is important to state clearly: such statements have no place in political debate,

– the RMDSZ president wrote on his social media page.

