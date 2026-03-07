Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Az nem lehetséges, hogy olajblokád alá veszik Magyarországot, mi meg ülünk és nézelődünk

Kelemen Hunor: Death Threat Against a Country’s Prime Minister Is Unacceptable

The president of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ) called Volodimir Zelensky’s recent statement “unacceptable and condemnable.” Zelensky had said that if Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not stop blocking the EU's war loan to Ukraine, he would hand over the Hungarian leader's address to his armed forces so they could “speak to him in their own language.” Mr. Kelemen made the remarks in a Facebook post on Friday, emphasizing that there is a limit that must not be crossed, even in cases of political disagreement.

2026. 03. 07. 14:34
RMDSZ President Kelemen Hunor (Source: Facebook)
Issuing a death threat against a country’s prime minister crosses that line. “It is unacceptable, and it must be clearly condemned,” Kelemen Hunor stated.

Egy ország miniszterelnökének halálos megfenyegetése elfogadhatatlan, és ezt egyértelműen el kell ítélni – fogalmazott Kelemen Hunor Forrás: Facebook
A deadly threat against a country’s prime minister is unacceptable, and it must be clearly condemned — Kelemen Hunor. Source: Facebook

He noted that the Ukrainian president’s threat is not only directed at Mr. Orban personally. “When the prime minister of Hungary is threatened, the message is sent to the entire Hungarian nation,” he said.

In an already tense situation, threatening rhetoric does not help; it only increases tension. That is why it is important to state clearly: such statements have no place in political debate,

– the RMDSZ president wrote on his social media page.

Cover photo: Kelemen Hunor (Source: Facebook)

