Hungary FM: Ukrainian President’s Threat Targets the Entire Hungarian Nation

Volodimir Zelensky’s threat the other day was not just directed at PM Orban, but at Hungary and the entire Hungarian nation. However, our country will not tolerate it, the foreign minister said Friday in Dabas. Peter Szijjarto also emphasized that it is high time for the Ukrainians to stop the blackmail.

FM Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary will not tolerate the threats (Photo: AFP)

According to a ministry statement, ahead of his town hall in the city, the minister first stated that Ukraine has stepped up its interference in the Hungarian election and called it unacceptable that the president of one country would issue a death threat against the prime minister of another.

And unfortunately, it is clear that the problem starts at the top. This morning we received notification that at the Antalya international tennis tournament, a Hungarian tennis player facing a Ukrainian opponent was also seriously threatened. In the event of a victory, her family members were threatened with abduction. This is not the first time that a Hungarian athlete has been assaulted in international tennis against a Ukrainian opponent; most recently, Anna Bondar experienced the same. I just spoke with Panna Udvardy by phone; fortunately she is fine, but we can imagine how such threats can affect a young athlete,

– he said.

“It is high time for the Ukrainians to stop the blackmail and the threats. President Zelensky must rein in his enforcers and curb the threats himself,” he declared.

“The reality is that the threats are personally aimed at the prime minister, of course, but they are also threats directed at Hungary and the entire Hungarian nation—and we will not tolerate that,” he continued.

“We have clearly stated that we will not go to war, we have clearly stated that we will not hand over the Hungarian people’s money, and we have also clearly stated that Ukraine cannot enter the European Union,”

- he added. FM Szijjarto then emphasized that no matter how President Zelensky threatens, or whomever the Ukrainians target with death threats, the government will not change its stance.