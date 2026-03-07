PM Orban: Hungary Won’t Just Sit Back as Ukraine Imposes Oil Blockade + Video

“Viktor Orban is the safe choice!” Janos Lazar said, as he introduced the prime minister. Mr. Lazar and PM Viktor Orban answered questions from the audience at the anti-war gathering of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Debrecen.

Photo: Arpad Kurucz

– “Debrecen has an important historic mission a hundred years after Trianon. Back then, they decided that we could be small and poor, but Debrecen will prove that this is not the case,” Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar began his remarks. He added that now it is the countryside’s turn.

Mr. Lazar recalled that it's not just BMW, but also the Transport Museum that will be moved to to Debrecen.

After forty-five 'Lazarinfo' events and more than a thousand questioners, Mr. Lazar announced that an era is ending and that the traditional Lazarinfo forums are coming to an end. However, Lazarinfo Extra will launch on Monday.

You'll see more of Lazar, so as to have less gas price hikes,

– the minister remarked, jokingly.

– “We Hungarians will continue to stand for staying out of the war even if the ‘Ukrainian godfather’ threatens Hungary’s prime minister,” he said. He added that they will defend every Hungarian, Hungary itself, and Viktor Orban as well.

– “It is not enough that we are more numerous in the country; we must also be more numerous in the voting booths on April 12. This will require more meetings and more perseverance,” he stressed. He pointed out: “We in Fidesz never retreat. We in Fidesz know that we are the calm force.” But calm alone is not enough—strength is also needed, he said, adding: “Let's show it to the whole world.”

Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

– “People talk a lot about Peter Magyar, and unfortunately what they say about him is true, which is why the country must not be entrusted to him. And at a drug-infused party he was seen going in, instead of leaving the premises,” Mr. Lazar recalled. He added that it is true that he wiretapped his wife, true that he is violent toward women, and true that he is colluding with Zelensky — his view is that the worse things are for the country, the better they are for him.

Peter Magyar would not bring change but chaos; he isn't an opportunity, but a risk.

“He is a vengeful man. His entire program consists of one thing: revenge. If he comes to power, those who hate the government may celebrate for one day, but afterward they will regret it,” the minister said. In his view, Peter Magyar would be an extremely costly mistake for the country.