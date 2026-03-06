PM Orban: The Opposition Has Sided With Ukraine

“The opposition has not taken Hungary’s side but Ukraine’s side on the issue of energy,” PM Orban said Thursday during a stop in Paszto on the governing parties’ nationwide campaign tour.

Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer/MTI



The prime minister emphasized that when necessary, Hungary must be prepared to confront anyone in order to defend its national interests, just as it has done before.

“If necessary, I have taken on conflicts with Brussels and with the Ukrainians as well,”

he said.

The Tisza Party Would Meet Ukraine’s Demands

According to PM Orban, the Ukrainians have put everything on a single card. “The Ukrainians want a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary. They make no secret of it—they say it openly,” he said, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has even issued threats.

He threatens the country, he threatens the government, and he threatens the prime minister as well,

PM Orban said. The prime minister stressed that the opposition has sided with Ukraine rather than with Hungary on energy policy. He added that in his view Ukraine, the Tisza Party, and Brussels have “long since coordinated behind our backs” to ensure that a pro-Ukraine government comes to power in Hungary after the elections.

Such a government, Orban said, would fulfill Ukraine’s demands, support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, “hand over Hungarians’ money to Kyiv,” and sever Hungary from affordable energy supplies.

An Extremely Close Race Expected

Speaking about the April parliamentary elections, Orbán said the contest is expected to be extremely tight, meaning victory will require extremely determined, hard work.

“A major battle is underway. We are not simply trying to defeat a party called Tisza,”

he said. According to the prime minister, the biggest problem is not the party itself but “the enormous amount of money behind them, which is being sent from Brussels and Kyiv.”

Orban stressed that the governing parties must win, but that success will only come through hard work.

“I believe we will win, but if we do not work, we will not be able to turn our chances into victory,” he said.

The prime minister urged voters to cast their ballots with the understanding that the country’s future may depend on their vote. Referring to regional Fidesz candidate Zsolt Becso, PM Orban said: “We need this mandate—because without it there will be no national, Christian, and civic-minded government.”

PM Orban added that the final weeks of the campaign will be decisive.

In his view, the race will ultimately come down to a major mobilization effort in the closing days, especially in the week after Easter.