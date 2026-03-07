Rendkívüli

Transport Minister: The Ukrainian War Mafia Is Already In Our Backyard

Austria is not connected to Ukraine by the M5 highway, Transport Minister Janos Lazar pointed out.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 07. 12:35
Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar at an anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles in Bekescsaba, on February 21, 2026. (Photo: MTI / Robert Hegedus)
“The Ukrainian war mafia is already in our backyard,” Transport Minister Janos Lazar wrote in a social media post Friday evening.

Budapest, 2026. március 6. A Magyarország Kormánya Facebook-oldalán közzétett képen lefoglalt készpénz 2026. március 6-án. A Nemzeti Adó- és Vámhivatal (NAV) ezen a napon jelentette be, hogy pénzmosás bűncselekmény gyanújával folytat büntetőeljárást: március 5-én hét ukrán állampolgárt, köztük egy egykori ukrán titkosszolgálati tábornokot és két páncélozott pénzszállító autót állított elő, amelyek Ausztriából tervezetten Ukrajnába, összesen 40 millió dollárt, 35 millió eurót és 9 kilogramm aranyat szállítottak. MTI/Magyarország Kormánya
Photo: Facebook / Government of Hungary 

In his post, the minister of construction and transportation recalled that

Ukrainian heavy hitters are roaming Hungary with tens of millions of euros and dollars, kilo-sized gold bars, and protection from the Ukrainian state.

Mr. Lazar also raised several questions regarding the seized Ukrainian gold convoy, namely who knows what kind of money it is, who it is being delivered to, and what it is intended to cover.

Perhaps the armed Ukrainian men who're waiting for the prime minister’s address, or maybe it's just the new Tisza app that is being prepared?

– the minister asked, listing his questions. However, he stressed that one thing is certain, namely that

Austria is not connected to Ukraine by the M5 highway, although the M5 does lead to the Tisza.

After all, the gold convoy—allegedly traveling between Austria and Ukraine—was intercepted on the M5 motorway, whose route does not point toward either of the two countries.

“With each passing day, it becomes more and more clear what kind of world would await us if Peter Magyar 's pro-Ukraine government were to come to power,” Mr. Lazar concluded in his post.

Cover photo: Janos Lazar, minister of construction and transportation, at an anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles at the City Sports Hall in Bekescsaba on February 21, 2026. (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)


