A Holdról is látszik: háborúellenes gyűlés Debrecenben – kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

PM Orban: Like Finds Like

Hungary's prime minister shared a telling photo on his social media. Viktor Orban posted an image depicting Peter Magyar and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accompanied by a brief message.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 07. 10:29
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) at a meeting of the Defense Council on February 28, 2026. Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Akos Kaiser
PM Orban shared a photo on his social media showing the Tisza Party chief and Ukraine's president. According to Viktor Orban, "like finds like." 

Orbán Viktor közösségi oldalán üzent
Viktor Orban sent a message on his social media page. Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

They ”threaten and blackmail. Like finds like.” PM Orban wrote alongside the shared image.

