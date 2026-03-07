PM Orban: Like Finds Like

PM Orban shared a photo on his social media showing the Tisza Party chief and Ukraine's president. According to Viktor Orban, "like finds like."
They ”threaten and blackmail. Like finds like.” PM Orban wrote alongside the shared image.
Stop the blackmail and the threats! End the oil blockade and allow Hungary’s oil shipments to pass through, PM Orban stressed.
The minister in charge of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office said President Zelensky's threats were shocking and unprecedented.
Following a wartime business model, the country makes more money from war than in peacetime, and as long as this is the case, Ukraine will continue to wage war.
Viktor Orban continues on the campaign trail with a stop in Paszto.
