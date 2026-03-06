Gulyas: Zelensky Has Disqualified Himself as a Civilized State Leader

When asked his opinion of the remark by Zelensky in which he threatened PM Orban's life, Gergely Gulyas stated such behavior is shocking and unprecedented in Europe

Photo: TETIANA DZHAFAROVA / AFP

Gulyas said it is unacceptable for the president of one country to threaten the prime minister of another by suggesting that soldiers could be sent to eliminate him.

We have not seen anything like this in Europe in the past thirty years. President Zelensky has, in every sense, written himself out of the ranks of civilized state leaders,

the minister said.

He added that Hungary considers such statements unacceptable and intolerable, and argued that normal diplomatic relations cannot be maintained with a leader who makes threats of this kind.

Gulyas also addressed the domestic political implications. According to the minister,

"Peter Magyar should stop play acting. The Ukrainian leadership is attempting to interfere in Hungarian domestic politics and is seeking to bring about a change of government."

The minister said that Zelensky himself had spoken about wanting to influence political developments in Hungary, which he argued undermines the credibility of the Tisza Party on this issue.

Gulyas further stated that there is a close relationship between the Ukrainian leadership and the Tisza Party.

Peter Magyar is the love child of Kyiv and Brussels,

he said, adding that Zelensky is one of the Tisza Party’s main allies and that this is also why the Druzhba oil pipeline was shut down—an action he said threatens Hungary’s energy security.

As previously reported, Zelensky made the threats against Viktor Orban at a public forum at the presidential office, during a press conference on the situation of Ukraine’s armed forces. The Ukrainian president expressed hope that the European Union would approve a planned €90-billion joint borrowing package that Hungary has blocked over the shutdown of the Druzhba pipeline. He indicated that if Hungary maintains its veto, soldiers could be sent to Orban.

Cover photo: Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Hungarian Prime Ministers Office (Source: MTI / Csaba Bus)