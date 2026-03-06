Hungary FM: War Is More Lucrative Than Peace For Ukraine

According to a statement from the ministry, Foreign Minister Szijjarto told a public forum in Sopron that a completely senseless war is currently taking place in Ukraine, causing enormous destruction and heavy human losses for both sides. He noted, however, that Ukraine did not begin the conflict from the same position as Russia.

“In Ukraine, many millions of people have fled the country. They already had a far smaller population, and millions have now left. Those who are being sent to the front with minimal training are, sadly, in many cases being sent to their deaths,” he said.

Despite this, the Ukrainians maintain a wartime business model, because through the war they are earning more money than the Ukrainian economy would be capable of producing in peacetime,

he continued.

We rarely speak about this, and it is uncomfortable to talk about, because money and human lives can never be compared. But this is the situation: Ukraine is making more money from the war than it would without it,

the minister emphasized.

Szijjarto added that as long as Ukraine earns more from the war, the conflict will continue. “Those reckless hundreds of billions of euros that Europeans are sending to Ukraine are creating this situation. The Ukrainians are making more money from the war than from peace,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: MTI)