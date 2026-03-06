Rendkívüli

Nemet mondunk az ukrán zsarolásra! – kövesse nálunk élőben a tüntetést!

Ukrajnaorosz-ukrán háborúSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: War Is More Lucrative Than Peace For Ukraine

Ukraine is maintaining a wartime business model because the country is making more money from the war than it is able to generate during peacetime, and as long as that remains the case, the fighting will continue, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said Thursday in Sopron.

2026. 03. 06. 15:29
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement from the ministry, Foreign Minister Szijjarto told a public forum in Sopron that a completely senseless war is currently taking place in Ukraine, causing enormous destruction and heavy human losses for both sides. He noted, however, that Ukraine did not begin the conflict from the same position as Russia.

“In Ukraine, many millions of people have fled the country. They already had a far smaller population, and millions have now left. Those who are being sent to the front with minimal training are, sadly, in many cases being sent to their deaths,” he said.

Despite this, the Ukrainians maintain a wartime business model, because through the war they are earning more money than the Ukrainian economy would be capable of producing in peacetime,

he continued.

We rarely speak about this, and it is uncomfortable to talk about, because money and human lives can never be compared. But this is the situation: Ukraine is making more money from the war than it would without it,

the minister emphasized.

Szijjarto added that as long as Ukraine earns more from the war, the conflict will continue. “Those reckless hundreds of billions of euros that Europeans are sending to Ukraine are creating this situation. The Ukrainians are making more money from the war than from peace,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: MTI)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Horváth József
idezojelekháború

EU-zászlós egyenruhában a frontra

Horváth József avatarja

A balliberális sajtóban sztárolt „Oroszország-szakértő” nem lát semmiféle ukrán érdeket a magyar energiaellátás elleni támadás mögött.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.