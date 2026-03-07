“Mr. President, I received your message. You threatened me with soldiers and, through me, the entire country of Hungary. Mr. President, this will not work. Stop it. This is Hungary. Hungarians cannot be blackmailed, and you cannot threaten me,” Viktor Orban said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.
PM Orban Sends Message To Zelensky: Hungarians Cannot Be Blackmailed + Video
“President Zelensky! Stop the threats and the blackmail! That does not work with Hungarians,” Viktor Orban wrote alongside a video message posted on Facebook.
Last night, Hungarians sent a message: they do not want a pro-Ukraine government, and they do not want a pro-Ukraine prime minister in Hungary. Peace is better. Stop the blackmail and the threats. End the oil blockade and allow Hungary’s oil shipments to pass through. Instead of threats and blackmail, give Hungarians the respect that is due to us,
– the prime minister stressed.
Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications)
