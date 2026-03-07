Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Van egy tervem, hogyan védjük ki az ukránok zsarolását – kövesse nálunk élőben + videó

PM Orban Sends Message To Zelensky: Hungarians Cannot Be Blackmailed + Video

“President Zelensky! Stop the threats and the blackmail! That does not work with Hungarians,” Viktor Orban wrote alongside a video message posted on Facebook.

2026. 03. 07. 11:33
PM Viktor Orban (center) at a meeting of the Defense Council on February 28, 2026. (Photo: MTI / PM's Communications Department /Akos Kaiser)
“Mr. President, I received your message. You threatened me with soldiers and, through me, the entire country of Hungary. Mr. President, this will not work. Stop it. This is Hungary. Hungarians cannot be blackmailed, and you cannot threaten me,” Viktor Orban said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

Orbán Viktor üzent Zelenszkijnek: A magyarokat nem lehet megzsarolni Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Fõosztály/Fischer Zoltán / MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikáció
Viktor Orban sends message to Zelensky: Hungarians cannot be blackmailed (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer / MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications)

Last night, Hungarians sent a message: they do not want a pro-Ukraine government, and they do not want a pro-Ukraine prime minister in Hungary. Peace is better. Stop the blackmail and the threats. End the oil blockade and allow Hungary’s oil shipments to pass through. Instead of threats and blackmail, give Hungarians the respect that is due to us,

 – the prime minister stressed.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications)

 

