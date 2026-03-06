PM Orban: Zelensky Is Targeting Me Because I Stand in the Way of His Pro-Ukraine Government Plans for Hungary

“It would be an exaggeration to say I was frightened, but it certainly wasn’t pleasant,” PM Oran said on Kossuth Radio, responding to what he described as a deadly threat issued by the Ukrainian president. According to Hungary's prime minister, it is important to understand the source of Zelensky’s frustration. “The situation is that he has demands, and we are not fulfilling them. We are in the way—the Hungarian government is in the way, and I personally am in the way. They want to remove us, and if it cannot be done politely, then they resort to this. They also want to remove us in the April 12 election, because that is the only way they can achieve what they want: a pro-Ukrainian prime minister in Hungary,” PM Orban said.

The prime minister stressed that Hungary must reject such pressure and refuse to yield to blackmail or threats. “We will not comply with the Ukrainian demand that we abandon Russian oil. Nor will we support the Ukrainian war effort, we will not send them money, and we will not allow Ukraine to join the EU, because it would destroy the entire Hungarian national economy. I will not accept their demands—even if they try to blackmail or threaten us,” he said.

The Situation Is Clear

PM Orban argued that the situation surrounding the Druzhba oil pipeline is straightforward. “There is no technical issue with the Druzhba pipeline that would prevent oil from reaching us. This is a political decision,” the prime minister said. He noted that Ukraine has obligations under international agreements to allow the transit of oil. “Ukraine has committed itself to these deliveries under an international agreement. Instead, they are attempting to blackmail Hungary,” Orban said.

He also claimed that Ukraine is openly supporting Hungary’s opposition Tisza Party, financially and politically, in hopes of installing a pro-Ukraine government in Budapest.

“They want to help this effort, among other ways, by creating an oil shortage—and therefore rising fuel prices,” he said, again describing the conduct of Ukraine’s leadership toward Hungary as “bandit-like.”