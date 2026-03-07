Ukraine Puts Head of Hungary’s Counterterrorism Center on Death List

According to the website, Hajdu was added for participating in the abduction of Ukrainian citizens, the theft of state funds and specialized vehicles belonging to Ukraine, as well as for deliberate actions aimed at inciting hostility between nations and states.

Ukraine lists Janos Hajdu, head of the Counterterrorism Center, as an enemy (left). Photo: MTI

The site notes that Hajdu was appointed TEK director by a government decree on September 1, 2010. Prior to that, he served as the personal bodyguard chief for Viktor Orban in a civilian capacity and also held the post of security director for Fidesz.

Sources cite Mirotvorec referencing a Friday post by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Szibiha, in which the minister — according to the site —