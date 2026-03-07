UkrajnaHajdu JánosTerrorelhárítási Központ
magyar

Ukraine Puts Head of Hungary’s Counterterrorism Center on Death List

Janos Hajdu, the head of Hungary’s Counterterrorism Center (TEK) and former chief bodyguard to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was added on Friday to the Mirotvorec (“Peacemaker”) death list, run by civilian activists that catalog enemies of Ukraine.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 07. 15:17
PM Viktor Orban and TEK Chief Janos Hajdu (Photo: MTI)
PM Viktor Orban and TEK Chief Janos Hajdu (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to the website, Hajdu was added for participating in the abduction of Ukrainian citizens, the theft of state funds and specialized vehicles belonging to Ukraine, as well as for deliberate actions aimed at inciting hostility between nations and states.

Ukrajna ellenségként listázta a Terrorelhárítási Központ főigazgatóját, Hajdu Jánost (b)
Ukraine lists Janos Hajdu, head of the Counterterrorism Center, as an enemy (left). Photo: MTI

The site notes that Hajdu was appointed TEK director by a government decree on September 1, 2010. Prior to that, he served as the personal bodyguard chief for Viktor Orban in a civilian capacity and also held the post of security director for Fidesz.

Sources cite Mirotvorec referencing a Friday post by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Szibiha, in which the minister — according to the site — 

described Hungary’s actions as hostage-taking, theft, state terrorism, and blackmail.

The site also quotes the Ukrainian news portal Jevropejszka Pravda, which, citing information from TSZN Ukrainian television sources in diplomatic circles, reported that 

the armored vehicles stolen from the Ukrainian state bank Oschadbank were hidden on a secure area under the Hungarian Counterterrorism Center’s control.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Ukraine launched another extraordinary attack against Hungary, this time through its foreign minister targeting the country directly.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban and Janos Hajdu (Photo: MTI)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekukrán

Egy ukrán náci

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

És vajon hány ilyen állat van még ott? És ezeknek a s…ggét nyalja ma Európa.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu