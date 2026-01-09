In the current situation, nothing is more dangerous than the Hungarian left coming to power, Gergely Gulyas said in the latest episode of the Do I Have Anything Else to Say, Ildiko?, broadcast by public media. The minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office argued that Hungary is living in a historical and political period in which the left itself, especially this new type of left wing, poses a far greater threat than its predecessors. In the current situation, governance and disputes with the European Union are also about whether Hungary can stay out of the war.

Gergely Gulyas: Nothing is more dangerous than the Hungarian left coming to power (Source: Facebook)

Hungary's national interest lies in securing peace as swiftly as possible,

the minister stressed, ponting out that the European Union has done everything in the past three and a half, almost four years to support the war instead of working for peace. The dependence of the Hungarian left on Brussels is obvious, he said, and therefore even if they wanted to, they would not be able to pursue a sovereign policy. That is why everyone who wants decisions about Hungarian affairs to be made here, in Hungary, has an interest in a civic-national government remaining in power, he added.

Gergely Gulyas: Fidesz Could Win a Solid Majority

It is not worth attaching too much importance to opinion polls, the politician said. However, those reliable polling institutions that correctly predicted the outcome last time are now also measuring a fairly confident Fidesz lead. The minister described it as a restrained, calm, and reality-based statement that

Fidesz has a very good chance of winning a solid majority. At the same time, he noted that the situation is better now than it was in the summer, when in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo), PM Orban said that Fidesz could win as many as eighty individual mandates out of 106.

Gergely Gulyas also revealed that among the opinion polls identified in the press as internal surveys, he has not seen a single one according to which Fidesz is not leading.

"We should not start from opinion polls," he said," but rather over the next three months, and particularly during the one-and-a-half-month intense phase of the campaign, it must be made clear what is at stake in the election. One of the most serious issues is whether Hungary stays out of the war or not," he warned. He emphasized that behind this issue lies the question of whether or not Hungary will have a government that is willing to carry out Brussels diktats fully.