PM Orban: We Must Make Hungary Strong to Be Able to Stay Out of the War

Families are held together by women; men come and go, but women remain, said Viktor Orban at the Kecskemet stop of the anti-war roadshow organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK). He told host Jeno Csiszar that every year on December 6, his mother calls to tell him she has a St. Nicholas gift package waiting for him. In his view, men in Hungary are too often absent from family life, and this is reflected in the upbringing of children.

Cool vs. Boorishness

The Prime Minister recalled that in the 1990s, when everything felt a bit superficial, a radio program emerged that "went deep." "I used to go to the gym, and the radio was always on there. Jeno, I lifted weights to the sound of your voice," Viktor Orban said.

Jeno Csiszar then introduced his two recurring categories: the boor of the week and the cool one of the week. In the 'cool' category, he proposed voting for either the 11-percent minimum wage increase or the success of the women’s national handball team. In the 'boor' category, he listed the Tisza Party blocking its own candidates, as well as dismantling the country's reduced utility costs scheme.

In response PM Orban said that "there is something human about being a boor. Boorishness is when you ignore the other person. In Brussels, our perspective is nowhere to be found in the decisions. They do not care what happens to us, to our families. Trump never treated us that way. He understood us and granted an exemption. Brussels did not. They reclassified the veto, and that is boorish," said Viktor Orban.

Jeno Csiszar and Viktor Orban (Photo: Attila Polyak)

According to PM Orban, it is also 'boorish' that the EU devised a way to reclassify sanctions as trade-policy measures, which no longer require unanimous approval. This, he said, was how they circumvented Hungary.

He argued that it is another form of boorishness when people continuously dip into the Brussels cash box and then lecture Hungarians about corruption. "This is what is happening in Brussels." Csiszar countered by saying this was actually 'cool,' because the Brussels officials involved were arrested.