“We are looking good, there are many of us—more than ever before!" he said to the assembled crowd of celebrators and Peace March participants in front of the parliament building. "There are so many of us that if we stood on each other’s shoulders, our astronaut Tibor Kapu could reach the International Space Station,” Viktor Orban said at the start of his festive speech on March 15, Hungary's national holiday commemorating the Revolution of 1848 and subsequent War of Independence (1848-49). The prime minister continued by noting, "one could hardly find better company than here in Budapest: commemorating the heroes of 1848, sunshine, fantastic performing artists, and a giant crowd surrounding them."

Hungary's Prime Minister addressing crowds on the national holiday (Photo: Attila Polyak)

“There is no need to explain to Hungarians what freedom is. We take a breath of the air and we already know where we stand. We can feel the love and the strength of unity. But a crowd alone is not enough for freedom; freedom can only grow from love. If hatred and anger bring people together, freedom can never arise from it. That is why we will never allow Hungary to be governed by hatred and anger,” he emphasized.

The prime minister recalled that the twelve points of the young freedom fighters of March 1848 begin with the demand for peace, freedom, and unity.

Brussels Is Also Masquerading as a Hungarian

“Today Brussels is also disguised as a Hungarian," he said referring to Peter Magyar without mentioning the Tisza Party chief's name. "Their twelve points are the twelve points of servitude. They talk about what the people of Brussels want. But we, the people of March, will never accept turning the Hungarian twelve points into Brussels’ twelve points through the help of Budapest collaborators. "We will never allow what we have built over the past sixteen years to be 'sold off for thirty pieces of Brussels silver. We will not give up our pro-nation and Christian constitution,” he said.

“We will not abandon utility price reductions, the 13th and 14th month pensions, our world-class family support system, nor Europe’s best tax system. We will protect support for mothers, protect our children, and we will not allow our national colors to be replaced with Ukrainian or rainbow flags,” he added.