Orbán Viktorforradalom és szabadságharcminiszterelnök
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PM Orban Pledges to Keep Hungary an Island of Security in a Turbulent World

“We must renew the anti-war alliance we forged in the previous election,” the prime minister declared in his address on the national holiday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 15. 17:29
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We are looking good, there are many of us—more than ever before!" he said to the assembled crowd of celebrators and Peace March participants in front of the parliament building. "There are so many of us that if we stood on each other’s shoulders, our astronaut Tibor Kapu could reach the International Space Station,” Viktor Orban said at the start of his festive speech on March 15, Hungary's national holiday commemorating the Revolution of 1848 and subsequent War of Independence (1848-49). The prime minister continued by noting, "one could hardly find better company than here in Budapest: commemorating the heroes of 1848, sunshine, fantastic performing artists, and a giant crowd surrounding them."

Kossuth tér március 15. Orbán Viktor
Hungary's Prime Minister addressing crowds on the national holiday (Photo: Attila Polyak)

“There is no need to explain to Hungarians what freedom is. We take a breath of the air and we already know where we stand. We can feel the love and the strength of unity. But a crowd alone is not enough for freedom; freedom can only grow from love. If hatred and anger bring people together, freedom can never arise from it. That is why we will never allow Hungary to be governed by hatred and anger,” he emphasized.

The prime minister recalled that the twelve points of the young freedom fighters of March 1848 begin with the demand for peace, freedom, and unity.

Brussels Is Also Masquerading as a Hungarian

“Today Brussels is also disguised as a Hungarian," he said referring to Peter Magyar without mentioning the Tisza Party chief's name. "Their twelve points are the twelve points of servitude. They talk about what the people of Brussels want. But we, the people of March, will never accept turning the Hungarian twelve points into Brussels’ twelve points through the help of Budapest collaborators. "We will never allow what we have built over the past sixteen years to be 'sold off for thirty pieces of Brussels silver. We will not give up our pro-nation and Christian constitution,” he said.

“We will not abandon utility price reductions, the 13th and 14th month pensions, our world-class family support system, nor Europe’s best tax system. We will protect support for mothers, protect our children, and we will not allow our national colors to be replaced with Ukrainian or rainbow flags,” he added.

PM Orban noted that everything that makes the Hungarian capital one of the most beautiful cities in the world today was made possible because Hungary fought its War of Independence in 1848–49. “We celebrate the uprising of Ferenc Rakoczi II, the freedom fighters of 1848, and the revolution of 1956—all of which we lost. Yet we did not lose our minds,” he said.

“Today it should be the victorious imperial court of Vienna and the tsars who are celebrating here—but they are gone. The Ottoman Empire cannot celebrate the battle of Mohacs either, because it no longer exists. The same is true of the Third Reich and the Soviet Union—they are gone as well.”

“They are all gone, but we remain—even if 'paratroopers' are being dropping in from Brussels by the hundreds. We will gather them up, dust them off; some we will send back to Brussels, others to Kyiv. Hungary is a thousand-year-old state—it is not a place for them,” the prime minister declared.

 

Do You See This, Zelensky?

“Do you see this, Ukrainians? Do you see this, Volodymyr Zelensky? Do you think you can intimidate us with oil blockades and blackmail? Think again. Anyone who wants to break the Hungarians should have woken up several hundred years earlier. This is a thousand-year-old state,” PM Orban reiterated.

He noted that Hungarians are a peace-loving and patient people. But he reminded those gathered that Ukraine has cut off the route of oil to Hungary, while the war in the Middle East has blocked oil routes across the oceans.

PM Orban also recalled that the 2015 migration crisis began with the outbreak of war in Syria, when millions began migrating to Europe. He pointed out that Iran is nine times larger than Syria.

“The Israeli-Muslim conflict has moved into Europe because migrants were allowed in. But we kept our heads and did not let them enter our country. As long as I am prime minister, that will remain the case,” he said.

The prime minister emphasized that Hungary has had a difficult four years, though the country deserved better."Nevertheless, Hungary today is the safest country in Europe. We did what the homeland required,” he said.

 

Hungarians Are Tired of Constant Dangers

PM Orban also said that Hungarians are tired of constant threats and perpetual dangers and long for calmer, less tense years—but those years are not around the corner yet, he said. “I will not mislead you. I will speak frankly and seriously: 

difficult times lie ahead again. The war has come closer. Brussels has embraced the war and has already shifted to a wartime economy.

“They do not want to keep trouble away—they want to march into it: more money, more weapons, more soldiers. No one knows the exact day or hour when the first soldier of the Brusselites will step onto Ukrainian soil, but it will happen. They can hardly wait to send soldiers bearing the EU insignia. That is exactly what we must stay out of,” Viktor Orban warned.

“And I undertake to preserve Hungary as an island of calm in this turbulent world,” he declared.

“We Hungarians know war. In war it does not matter who you are, what you have achieved, what you excel in or what you would yet like to achieve. What matters is how you hold the machine gun, how many people you have killed, how many bullets you have taken. But we do not intend such a fate for our children. Our sons will not die for Ukraine—they will live for Hungary,” he stressed.

 

A Decisive Election Ahead

PM Orban said that on April 12 Hungarians will make a decision.

“I am an old hand at politics—I know when we face a difficult and important choice. In 28 days such a choice awaits us. We will not only choose a parliament; we will choose our fate.”

He recalled earlier moments when he stood at decisive crossroads: as a young man in the communist era when he said no to the Soviets, saying Go Home! Later as prime minister he said no to migration demanded by Germany, and most recently saying no to the war demanded by Brussels.

“And now we stand at a crossroads again, when we say no to the Ukrainians. Now we must choose whether I or Zelensky will form the government. I humbly recommend myself,” PM Orban said.

He pointed out that enormous forces are trying to push Hungary off its chosen path. “Their plan is to squeeze our country in a pincer movement from West and East. From Brussels they block the money that belongs to us; from Kyiv they block our oil. They want a change of government in Hungary because we will not hand them the keys to the treasury,” he said.

“But we will not allow it, because we have our own roadmap. Fidesz will win and the utility price caps will remain. Everyone who works will benefit. Families will grow stronger—and even those who do not vote for us will be better off,” he added.

PM Orban said that war requires money and that Brussels has run out of it, which is why it wants the money of Hungarians. “They want loans backed by the member states. Using Ukraine as a pretext, they want to turn you into debt slaves. As long as I am prime minister, I will not allow Hungary to be stripped of its resources,” he declared.

Finally, the prime minister noted that although it is still March 15 and a day for celebration, tomorrow the real work begins.

“After the April election we will not need restless amateurs but calm, steady, confident leaders. Clear heads, cold blood, steady hands, strategic calm, and experience. Only we have that. Only the Fidesz–KDNP Alliance can provide Hungary with the security it needs. We are the guarantee,” he declared.

“We must renew the anti-war alliance we forged in the previous election,” the prime minister stated.

“Knowing this is one thing—going out and casting the ballot is another. The knowledge is there, the votes aren't yet, but they will come if we work relentlessly and tirelessly over the next 28 days. Then we will achieve such a resounding victory that even Brussels and Kyiv will be left blinking in surprise. Raise the flags high—onward to victory. God above us all, Hungary before everything. Go Hungary, go Hungarians!” PM Orban concluded with his familiar rally cry.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

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