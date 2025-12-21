Laszlo Dornfeld: Digital Civic Circles Campaign Trail Is a Major Success

"What we see is that the issue of war and peace should stand above party politics, because it affects all of our lives, regardless of who we vote for. War benefits only a very small number of people, and they typically do not live in Hungary," Laszlo Dornfeld told Magyar Nemzet, speaking about Saturday's anti-war rally held in Szeged, southern Hungary.

Anti-war rally in Szeged

He emphasized that

it is no coincidence that the slogan of the anti-war rally is 'those who want peace should stand with us.' This clearly demonstrates that the initiative goes beyond the voters of the ruling parties.

The senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights said it is evident that the leadership in Brussels wants to push the entire continent into a massive new world war, solely to prevent Ukraine from losing the current war, which would spell a genuine political catastrophe for the liberal left elites.

They would be forced to admit that they backed the wrong horse and sent Europe's missing funds to the wrong place. That is precisely why the anti-war rallies are absolutely capable of even reaching voters who do not support the governing parties,

the analyst stated. Commenting on the ongoing parliamentary election campaign, Laszlo Dornfeld said it is clearly visible that since the summer the Tisza Party has been unable to dominate public discourse. Instead, it has been forced into a constant defensive position, while the political Right continues to successfully keep its own issues on the agenda.

This is also because the Right has real issues. War, migration, gender ideology, and energy policy are matters that seriously affect our everyday lives, and these topics are consistently addressed by the governing parties. Meanwhile, the themes the Left draws on have remained unchanged for 15 years, and all of them ultimately boil down to the same message: the country does not function, everything is bad, and Viktor Orban is the one to blame,

the chief analyst stressed, noting that people's perception of reality does not align with this narrative. Instead, it aligns with the issues that the Right is able to keep in the public focus.

Looking at the success of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK), I think it is safe to say that it is a very effective tool for getting the ruling parties' messages across to as many people as possible. Leading politicians, thinkers and prominent figures from the right wing regularly appear in different parts of the country, and that in itself is a huge achievement,

the analyst said, noting that it is also worth comparing the rallies organized by Peter Magyar and those organized by the Digital Civic Circles.

Peter Magyar did us the favor of organizing his own events in the very same locations as the DPK. This makes it easy to compare the two events and the number of participants. It is clearly visible that the Tisza Party's events attract far fewer people, which in the case of Szeged carried a particularly strong message, since this city is traditionally a very powerful left-wing stronghold,

Laszlo Dornfeld concluded.