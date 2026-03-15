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Balazs Orban: Viktor Orban’s Warning to the Germans

The war in Ukraine, misguided sanctions policies, and flawed decisions from Brussels have pushed Europe into a serious economic and geopolitical crisis, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in an opinion piece published in the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. The article was highlighted Saturday on Facebook by Balazs Orban, the prime minister’s political director.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 03. 15. 12:32
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister’s political director (Photo: MTI / Marton Kovacs)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to PM Orban, European politics has been dominated by a wartime mindset for four years. Humanitarian assistance has gradually been replaced by weapons deliveries, while the strategy of isolating Russia has failed to bring about the end of the war. A military victory for Ukraine remains distant, and the Russian economy has not collapsed under the weight of sanctions, Balazs Orban wrote.

Orbán Balázs szerint Orbán Viktor komoly figyelmeztetést fogalmazott meg a németeknek
According to Balazs Orban, Viktor Orbáan issued a serious warning to the Germans (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)
 

Viktor Orban also warned that, alongside the war, Europe is facing a growing economic and energy crisis.

The sanctions regime, energy policy decisions, and the effects of the conflict in the Middle East could deal a severe blow to European industry, while the continent’s competitiveness continues to weaken.

The article also notes that Ukraine’s decision to shut down the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline has serious consequences for Hungary and Slovakia. As a result, Hungary has no reason to support decisions or financial packages that would assist a country which has reverted to such a step, the political director added.

According to the prime minister, the EU’s Ukraine policy is currently shaped by a narrow circle of political leaders in Brussels and Berlin, in alignment with President Zelensky, making any meaningful course correction of the European strategy impossible. 

Viktor Orban argues that Europe must regain its political room for maneuver and adopt decisions that serve the continent’s peace, economic stability, and energy security.

According to PM Orban, Europeans have been enduring the consequences of wartime policies for four years: rising energy bills, delining competitiveness, and the burden of a prolonged conflict.
The question, Balazs Orban concluded, is how long this course can be sustained.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister’s political director (Photo: MTI / Marton Kovacs)

 

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