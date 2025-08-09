FideszKocsis MátéZebra Digitális Polgári Kör
Membership in "Zebra" Surges, Mate Kocsis Announces

This Digital Civic Circle is already six thousand strong.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 09. 13:44
Mate Kocsis, leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group (Photo: Tamas Vasvari Source: MTI)
“This 'Zebra' hasn’t been idle!"

We are already six thousand strong — join us,

Mate Kocsis wrote on his social media page.

The Fidesz parliamentary group leader recently announced that the “Zebra” Digital Civic Circle has been officially registered. Kocsis emphasized that the circle is open to everyone who rejects “liberal fake news and double standards.”

Among the members of the Zebra Digital Civic Circle are Magyar Nemzet columnist Zsolt Bayer, former handball player Anita Gorbicz, and singer Gabi Toth, who are also among its founders.

 

