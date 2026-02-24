FM Peter Szijjarto spoke live from Brussels at the conclusion of the EU foreign ministers’ council meeting. Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said that shocking developments came to light during the lengthy debate, which clearly showed that Brussels is colluding with Ukraine to block Hungary’s oil supply. He also called it an astonishing development that EU chief negotiator Kaja Kallas would push for Slovak and Hungarian troops to be deployed to Ukraine.

FM Szijjarto shares shocking news (Photo: AFP)

Drawing lessons from the negotiations, FM Szijjarto identified four key points.

First, Europe is preparing for a long war and is adjusting its strategy accordingly.

Second, there is no doubt that troops are intended to be sent to Ukraine, and the plan is to implement this as soon as possible.

“Kaja Kallas wants Hungary and Slovakia to send troops to Ukraine. She wants Hungarian and Slovak soldiers to go to Ukraine,

– the politician warned.

Third, in addition to the already massive financial support that has been provided and planned, even more money is intended to be sent to the war-torn country.

Regarding additional funds, our colleagues made it clear that the previously approved 90 billion euros—currently blocked by Hungary—only covers part of Ukraine’s financial needs, and it is clear that decisions will have to be made in the near future to send even more resources, even more money, to Ukraine

– FM Szijjarto emphasized.

Fourth, EU officials are presenting Ukraine’s EU membership as an unquestionable and unstoppable process.

Both EU officials and the Ukrainian foreign minister clearly stated that Ukraine is fully prepared for EU membership—and the ceiling didn’t collapse, though there was a real risk. They framed it as an economic necessity and an obvious geopolitical interest that Ukraine must join the European Union. Practically, they discussed Ukraine’s EU accession as something decided, inevitable, and unstoppable,

– FM Szijjarto stated.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that the collusion between Ukraine and Brussels is clearly visible. He recounted that the Ukrainian foreign minister accused Hungary of sabotage. When asked whether Ukraine could accommodate a Hungarian-Slovak expert mission to produce an official report on the state of the oil pipeline, instead of responding affirmatively, the Ukrainians hesitated, stammered, and offered only bureaucratic promises to “look into it.”

The poor Luxembourg colleague, who probably thought they could land another hefty blow on us and the Slovaks, essentially exposed the Ukrainians for lying about the condition of the oil pipeline, claiming it was damaged or physically unfit for transport,

– he said somewhat ironically, adding that these technical and physical excuses are being used to block the resumption of deliveries,

But, this is a blatant lie. The situation is that the pipeline is fully capable—technically, mechanically, and physically—of resuming oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia, and our information about the pipeline’s condition matches that of the Slovaks. The Slovak foreign minister confirmed all of this during today’s session,

– FM Szijjarto declared.