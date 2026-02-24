Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade shared a video on his social media shortly before departing for Brussels. According to Peter Szijjarto, a major battle is expected, but Hungary will continue to block any approvals until the Friendship oil pipeline resumes delivery.

FM Peter Szijjarto expects a major confrontation in Brussels, but Hungary will not yield to Ukrainian pressure. Photo: AFP / Attila Kisbenedek

“We have made it clear that as long as Ukraine plays games with our oil supply, we will block any EU decisions that serve Ukrainian interests,” the minister emphasized.

FM Szijjarto also highlighted that this principle applies equally to the 90-billion-euro war loan. “It is obvious that Ukraine will not have access to these funds while it attempts to jeopardize our energy supply,” the foreign minister stressed.

In addition, a new sanctions package—considered harmful by the minister—will also be on the agenda. Hungary will likewise block it for the same reasons, and because such sanctions continue to damage the European economy.

February 24 is approaching, and for this grim anniversary, the war hawks in Brussels have no better idea than to adopt another sanctions package. They don’t care even if it hurts the European economy. It’s like a stick figure trying to show off its biceps—both ridiculous and sad that we’ve come to this,

– the foreign minister declared.