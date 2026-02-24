BrüsszelUkrajnaSzijjártó Péter
FM Szijjarto Sends Sharp Response to Ukrainians Targeting Hungary

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto headed to Brussels, anticipating a major confrontation. He stressed that proposals are again on the table that Hungary will not approve until oil begins flowing again through the Friendship pipeline.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 24. 15:38
FM Peter Szijjarto attends a joint press briefing with his Israeli counterpart at Hungary's Foreign Ministry in Budapest, on September 8, 2025. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade shared a video on his social media shortly before departing for Brussels. According to Peter Szijjarto, a major battle is expected, but Hungary will continue to block any approvals until the Friendship oil pipeline resumes delivery.

Szijjártó Péter nagy harcra számít Brüsszelben, azonban hazánk nem fog engedni az ukrán zsarolásnak
FM Peter Szijjarto expects a major confrontation in Brussels, but Hungary will not yield to Ukrainian pressure. Photo: AFP / Attila Kisbenedek

“We have made it clear that as long as Ukraine plays games with our oil supply, we will block any EU decisions that serve Ukrainian interests,” the minister emphasized.

FM Szijjarto also highlighted that this principle applies equally to the 90-billion-euro war loan. “It is obvious that Ukraine will not have access to these funds while it attempts to jeopardize our energy supply,” the foreign minister stressed.

In addition, a new sanctions package—considered harmful by the minister—will also be on the agenda. Hungary will likewise block it for the same reasons, and because such sanctions continue to damage the European economy.

February 24 is approaching, and for this grim anniversary, the war hawks in Brussels have no better idea than to adopt another sanctions package. They don’t care even if it hurts the European economy. It’s like a stick figure trying to show off its biceps—both ridiculous and sad that we’ve come to this,

– the foreign minister declared. 

Naturally, Hungary will not let this sanctions package pass either until oil once again flows to Hungary via the Friendship pipeline. So there will be a major confrontation today; they will demand everything from us, but we are ready to stand firm. No one can mess with Hungary, and no one can threaten our energy security,

– the minister underlined. 

Cover photo: FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Attila Kisbenedek)

