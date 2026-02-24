The Air Freezes In Brussels: Hungarian Gov't Will Not Stay Silent As Kyiv Blackmails Hungary

As you know, I am one of the most disciplined and consistent members of the European Council. I fully understand your concerns. At the same time, you must surely see the absurdity of the situation: we adopt a financially favorable decision for Ukraine, which I personally do not support, then Ukraine creates an energy crisis in Hungary, and you ask me to act as if nothing has happened. That is not possible. I am not in a position to support any decision favorable to Ukraine until they return to normal conduct.