The Air Freezes In Brussels: Hungarian Gov't Will Not Stay Silent As Kyiv Blackmails Hungary

The dispute over the Druzhba oil pipeline has escalated to a new level, with Brussels defending Ukraine rather than its own member states. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has spoken of political blackmail, while Prime Minister Viktor Orban has written to the president of the European Council.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 24. 11:43
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, the Ukrainian side has not resumed oil deliveries to Hungary for political reasons. Balazs Orban, the prime minister’s political director, wrote on social media that the Hungarian government will not remain silent while Kyiv blackmails Hungary.

Orbán Viktor levélben fordult az Európai Tanács elnökéhez
PM Viktor Orban has written to the president of the European Council (Photo: MTI)

We will not stay silent while Brussels takes Ukraine's side against the Hungarian people. No matter how much pressure they try to put on us, until Ukraine resumes crude oil deliveries, we will not supply diesel, we will not contribute to the war loan intended for Ukraine, and we will not vote in favor of another sanctions package.

Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, received a letter from Viktor Orban in which the prime minister wrote that facts are stubborn things: there are no technical obstacles to restarting oil deliveries to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline. All that is required is a political decision by Ukraine.

As you know, I am one of the most disciplined and consistent members of the European Council. I fully understand your concerns. At the same time, you must surely see the absurdity of the situation: we adopt a financially favorable decision for Ukraine, which I personally do not support, then Ukraine creates an energy crisis in Hungary, and you ask me to act as if nothing has happened. That is not possible. I am not in a position to support any decision favorable to Ukraine until they return to normal conduct.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

