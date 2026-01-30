Hungary FM: The EU Is Not Ready for Peace

FM Szijjarto stated that the five most serious developments of the day were as follows. First, he said, there was an open admission—coming directly from several participants—that the EU wants war.

A number of participants said the EU is not ready for peace.

“This is the first time this has been said so clearly: the European Union is not ready for peace,” Szijjarto emphasized. “This makes the situation even clearer than before.”

Brussels Criticizes the United States

Szijjarto said that while the President of the United States is making enormous efforts to achieve peace, the greatest obstacle to those peace efforts is Brussels itself—the European Union.

The decision has therefore been made in Brussels: the European Union has chosen war over peace,

the minister declared.

He added that

the second major issue was that several participants openly described the United States as a “challenge” to the European Union.

“What is more,” he said, “it happened openly and shamelessly today that, just like other geopolitical actors, the United States was accused of seeking to divide us. I believe the European Union is indulging in a naïve illusion when it thinks it still plays such a role in global politics that the United States would need to relate to it in any way—let alone attempt to divide it.”

He also said,

It was stated that some believe the United States is offering too much to Russia during peace talks, and that this is another reason why the EU should not have a seat at the negotiating table. They openly admitted that the European Union is not ready for peace, and openly refer to the United States as a challenge from the EU’s perspective,

Szijjarto said.

Brussels Would Send Enormous Sums to Ukraine

The third major issue, Szijjato said, was money.