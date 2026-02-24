Rendkívüli

Left Supports Ukraine, PM Orban Defends National Interest

On the fourth anniversary of the war, Balazs Orban says Hungary continues to stand on the side of peace, while the Ukrainian president is threatening this country. The politician believes the opposition has sided with Ukraine, and that only the government represents Hungarian interests.

2026. 02. 24. 13:37
Balazs Orban, PM Viktor Orban's political director (Photo: MTI)
Four years have passed since the outbreak of the war taking place in Hungary’s neighborhood, Balazs Orban wrote on his social media. According to the prime minister’s political director, the conflict should never have erupted, and the fighting has so far claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, while posing a continuous threat to Europe’s security and economy.

Balazs Orban (Photo: Zoltan Kocsis / MTI Photo Department)

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has stood on the side of peace every single day and has consistently emphasized the importance of peace. But we Hungarians cannot remain silent about the fact that President Zelenszkij is blackmailing and threatening Hungary even on the anniversary day — seeking to create chaos and fuel price hikes in our country with the support of Brussels,

– Balazs Orban emphasized.

This is happening because Hungary is staying out of the war, is not giving its money to Ukraine, and is unwilling to give up inexpensive Russian energy,

– he added.

In his post, Balazs Orban wrote that Peter Magyar and the entire opposition stand with the Ukrainian president and Ukraine in the conflict, rather than representing Hungary’s interests. He said opposition figures are unable to say no to Kiev and Brussels.

Viktor Orban is the only one who can resist and stand up for Hungarians! In April, Fidesz is once again the safe choice!

– he wrote.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban (Photo: MTI)

