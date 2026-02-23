PM Orban: We Have Successfully Protected Hungary’s Fuel Supply

"Campaign or no campaign, Ukraine's oil blockade overrides everything today. In recent days, the Hungarian government has done everything in its power to manage the situation caused by President Zelensky’s shutdown of the Druzhba crude oil pipeline. We have successfully protected Hungary’s fuel supply. We have also given firm and proportionate responses to President Zelensky. He, too, must understand:

by attacking Hungary, he can only lose,

Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page on Monday morning. The Prime Minister underlined that although Hungary’s energy security overrides all party considerations, the opposition, and particularly the Tisza Party, is shamefully silent.

"Obviously because instead of a national government, they want to bring a pro-Ukraine government to power in Hungary, aligned with Brussels and Kyiv. That is why they do not stand up for the Hungarian people and Hungary’s interests."

Without Russian oil and gas, gasoline would cost 1,000 forints, and household utility costs would rise three to four times.

"This is the blackmail coming from the Ukrainians, and Tisza is assisting in it. Only Fidesz is the safe choice," the Prime Minister concluded his post.