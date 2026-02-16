PM Orban: You Can’t Win Elections with a Keyboard—You Have to Knock on Doors + Video

“You can’t win an election on keyboards,” PM Orban declared, urging attendees at the traditional pig slaughter event to rally behind the governing Fidesz-KDNP's candidate Tamas Menczer.

Viktor Orban and Laci the Butcher at the pig slaughter in Paty (Source: Facebook)

In a video shared on his social media page, the prime minister outlined his campaign strategy. While acknowledging that political battles are fought online as well, he emphasized that the decisive factor remains voter turnout—ensuring that committed supporters actually cast their ballots.

The only question is whether we can get them out to vote. If we can get them to the polls, then we secure the mandate in this district as well,

PM Orban said at the event in Paty.

Tamas Menczer, communications director for Fidesz–KDNP and the governing coalition’s parliamentary candidate in the district, was also present at the event. Orban took the opportunity to praise Menczer’s work and character.

“Tamas deserves your vote for two reasons,” the prime minister said. First, he described Menczer as an exceptionally active and forceful representative of the region. Second, PM Orban commended the politician for not shying away from confrontation.

According to Orban, some politicians attempt to win with smiles and conflict avoidance, but he does not consider that an effective strategy.

You win a battle by stepping into it. And Tamas steps in. He doesn’t dodge, he doesn’t scheme, he doesn’t slither away from conflict. We’re here, he steps up, and that’s that,

PM Orban said, calling on those in attendance to back the governing party’s candidate in the April parliamentary election.

Menczer also reflected on the event in a social media post, writing:

Something good is in the making! Post–State of the Nation wrap-up, pig slaughter in Paty. Every day is longer when you don’t sleep much!

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer and Viktor Orban at the traditional pig slaughter in Paty (Source: Facebook)