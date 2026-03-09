Hatred Politics Pursued by Peter Magyar and Zelensky Have Converged + Video

Fidesz won an interim municipal election in a town that had previously been a stronghold of the left. After 16 years, residents elected the candidate of Fidesz, Gergely Gulyas said on Monday’s broadcast of the Hour of Truth, recalling Sunday’s by-election in Kazincbarcika, northeastern Hungary. The Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office noted that this was already the second time this year that Fidesz had won in a city traditionally considered left-wing. “Hardly anyone can reasonably believe that those who voted for Fidesz now will vote differently in April,” he added.

Gergely Gulyas: Zelensky is not part of European civilization (Source: YouTube)

Fidesz Activists Are Heroes

The political violence stirred up by Peter Magyar was also discussed during the broadcast. Five weeks before the election, it is important to see that a community built on hatred has emerged around the Tisza Party, something that had never existed before.

The Democratic Coalition (DK) and the Socialist (MSZP) were no better, but in the case of Peter Magyar the campaign and the program consist of nothing but attacking everything. The consequence of this is verbal and then physical violence,

the minister pointed out.

Host Balazs Nemeth added that it is difficult for him to speak calmly about what is currently happening in the country, as in addition to posters being vandalized, he and other activists and supporters have become the target of constant harassment.

“I believe there are many Fidesz supporters who would rather not even say they are Fidesz voters, because they do not want to face the hatred directed at people on the right.”

“What kind of person says that attacking a right-wing supporter with a gas pistol is just a game and a distraction?”

Gergely Gulyas asked, referring to the attack on an activist in Szentendre and Peter Magyar’s reaction to the incident. The atmosphere will likely intensify further in the coming weeks, and those Fidesz supporters who are out on the streets campaigning are true heroes, he stressed.

Speaking about the Druzhba oil pipeline, he noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has placed Slovakia in a difficult position as well, since the country has smaller reserves. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tomorrow. Although the responses from Brussels are unsatisfactory, even Brussels has not been able to provide any reason why Hungarian experts should not be allowed to travel to Ukraine to inspect the condition of the Druzhba pipeline.