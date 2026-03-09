Gulyás GergelyBékemenetigazság órájaZelenszkij
Hatred Politics Pursued by Peter Magyar and Zelensky Have Converged + Video

The threads of the Ukrainian gold convoy case could reach as far as Brussels, raising numerous serious questions. For this reason, the Hungarian government has a duty to investigate the matter, the Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office said on the program Hour of Truth after Hungary’s tax authority seized the contents of two cash transport vehicles on Friday. Gergely Gulyas also spoke about how difficult the current situation has become for people on the right. Many prefer not to speak openly about their political views, as supporters of Fidesz are facing unprecedented hatred due to the political atmosphere created by Peter Magyar.

2026. 03. 09. 14:02
Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: MW/Balazs Hatlaczki)
Fidesz won an interim municipal election in a town that had previously been a stronghold of the left. After 16 years, residents elected the candidate of Fidesz, Gergely Gulyas said on Monday’s broadcast of  the Hour of Truth, recalling Sunday’s by-election in Kazincbarcika, northeastern Hungary. The Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office noted that this was already the second time this year that Fidesz had won in a city traditionally considered left-wing. “Hardly anyone can reasonably believe that those who voted for Fidesz now will vote differently in April,” he added.

 Gergely Gulyas: Zelensky is not part of European civilization (Source: YouTube)

 

Fidesz Activists Are Heroes

The political violence stirred up by Peter Magyar was also discussed during the broadcast. Five weeks before the election, it is important to see that a community built on hatred has emerged around the Tisza Party, something that had never existed before.

The Democratic Coalition (DK) and the Socialist (MSZP) were no better, but in the case of Peter Magyar the campaign and the program consist of nothing but attacking everything. The consequence of this is verbal and then physical violence,

the minister pointed out.

Host Balazs Nemeth added that it is difficult for him to speak calmly about what is currently happening in the country, as in addition to posters being vandalized, he and other activists and supporters have become the target of constant harassment.

“I believe there are many Fidesz supporters who would rather not even say they are Fidesz voters, because they do not want to face the hatred directed at people on the right.”

“What kind of person says that attacking a right-wing supporter with a gas pistol is just a game and a distraction?” 

Gergely Gulyas asked,  referring to the attack on an activist in Szentendre and Peter Magyar’s reaction to the incident.  The atmosphere will likely intensify further in the coming weeks, and those Fidesz supporters who are out on the streets campaigning are true heroes, he stressed.

Speaking about the Druzhba oil pipeline, he noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has placed Slovakia in a difficult position as well, since the country has smaller reserves. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tomorrow. Although the responses from Brussels are unsatisfactory, even Brussels has not been able to provide any reason why Hungarian experts should not be allowed to travel to Ukraine to inspect the condition of the Druzhba pipeline.

“The fact that not even the European Union came up with objections about this shows how absurd the situation is, with the Ukrainian president shutting down the pipeline,” the minister said.

Gergely Gulyas added that the war in the Middle East is further worsening the situation and affecting both the Hungarian and the global economy. In such circumstances, he said, it becomes clear what a grave mistake Europe committed by abandoning Russian crude oil.

Regarding Zelensky’s death threat warning directed at Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the minister said the Ukrainian president is not part of European civilization. The reason he allows himself to make such threats lies in the Kyiv–Brussels alliance.

Zelensky feels he can do anything because Brussels fully stands behind him. Never before in international politics has a president threatened the prime minister of another state,

the minister said.

He also recalled that figures on the left have begun defending Zelensky. For example, Andras Fekete-Gyor, former leader of Momentum, argued that NATO involvement would be necessary to prevent Russian interference in the April 12 elections.

 

The Ukrainian Gold Convoy Case Must Be Investigated

Regarding the Ukrainian gold convoy case, he noted that the threads of the affair may reach Brussels and must therefore be thoroughly investigated.

“A case that raises such serious questions must be investigated by the Hungarian government. I hope the authorities will reach conclusions within a few weeks,” the minister said. Responding to comments by the Ukrainian foreign minister, who said the money was being transported legally and was urgently needed, the minister noted that the Hungarian authorities do not intend to restrict property rights but that the situation clearly justifies a targeted investigation.

Speaking about the war involving Iran, the program noted that while the left had mocked Prime Minister Viktor Orban for raising the terror threat level, there are already clear signs that such concerns are justified. For example, an explosion occurred at the United States embassy in Oslo.

“The fact that the terror threat has increased should not be the subject of political debate.

Terror risks have risen everywhere after Israel and the United States attacked Iran.

Not only in Hungary, but in other European countries as well, diplomatic missions and synagogues are now receiving stronger protection,” the minister said.

Emphasizing the importance of the March 15 Peace March, Gergely Gulyas said that standing up for the country’s freedom and commemorating the March 15 revolution are more closely connected today than ever before, he said.

“Although we live in a different time and a different era, standing up for Hungary's sovereignty is just as important today as it was in 1848 on March 15,” he stressed.

 

Cover photo: Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office (Source: Facebook)


A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

