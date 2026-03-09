Evacuation of Hungarians from the Middle East Continues + Video

Peter Szijjarto said that another evacuation flight departed from Riyadh on Sunday, bringing home Hungarians who had been stranded partly in Saudi Arabia and partly in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

"On Monday we will have two flights, both bringing home Hungarians stranded in Muscat, the capital of Oman. Altogether we are bringing home 180 Hungarians due to the Middle East crisis. Passengers include 157 Hungarians who have been stranded in Dubai for an extended period of time, but due to the high occupancy of aircraft and limited flight opportunities, they have not been able to travel home from there."