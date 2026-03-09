Rendkívüli

Rendkívüli kormányülést hívott össze Orbán Viktor az emelkedő energiaárak miatt + videó

Evacuation of Hungarians from the Middle East Continues + Video

The crisis in the Middle East is not moving toward a resolution. Iran's attacks against Arab countries remain extremely active and intense, therefore we are continuing to operate evacuation flights and are working to bring home every Hungarian who has been stranded in the Middle East and wishes to return, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Monday morning.

2026. 03. 09. 11:33
The Middle East in turmoil (Photo: AFP)
The Middle East in turmoil (Photo: AFP)
Peter Szijjarto said that another evacuation flight departed from Riyadh on Sunday, bringing home Hungarians who had been stranded partly in Saudi Arabia and partly in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

"On Monday we will have two flights, both bringing home Hungarians stranded in Muscat, the capital of Oman. Altogether we are bringing home 180 Hungarians due to the Middle East crisis. Passengers include 157 Hungarians who have been stranded in Dubai for an extended period of time, but due to the high occupancy of aircraft and limited flight opportunities, they have not been able to travel home from there."

We are transporting them by bus to the capital of Oman. Some of them have already been transferred there. From there they will return home on Monday together with the 23 Hungarians waiting in Oman,

the Foreign Minister detailed in his post.

 

