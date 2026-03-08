Mate Kocsis Slams Magyar’s “Two-Faced, Cheap Political Stunt” + Video

Mate Kocsis spoke out about the Ukrainian threats directed at Viktor Orban and the Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar’s earlier statements on the matter. In the video, the Fidesz parliamentary group leader said that the opposition politician’s recent remarks appear contradictory.

Mate Kocsis, Fidesz parliamentary group leader (Source: Facebook)

Kocsis recalled that Magyar had previously said publicly that PM Orban “should not dare carry out an attack on himself". According to the faction leader, with the statement the politician attempted to project onto the prime minister something he claims he had already heard from Ukrainian sources.

This is a disgusting, two-faced and vile game that Peter Magyar is playing—and it is dangerous as well. It is nothing more than a cheap political stunt that he is now trying to present himself as someone calling on everyone to stop issuing threats,

the Fidesz parliamentary leader said.

In the video, Kocsis also spoke about what he described as threatening statements made by Ukrainian officials toward Hungary in recent days. He argued that when Magyar begins to feel that these Ukrainian connections could become politically damaging for him, he attempts to distance himself from them.

When he starts to feel that Hungarian society may turn against him because the Ukrainians are helping him, he begins to back away from them. But no one should fall for it, because it is a two-faced, cheap political performance,

he said.

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a life-threatening warning targeting Viktor Orban at a public forum in the presidential office. During a press conference about the situation of the country’s armed forces, Zelensky stated that he hopes the €90 billion EU joint loan—currently blocked by Hungary due to the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline—will be approved so that Ukrainian soldiers can receive new weapons. But, if Hungary maintains its veto, Zelensky said he would send soldiers to convince Orban.

