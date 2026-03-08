“We are not expecting an apology from Kyiv, but rather the reopening of the taps,” constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr. quoted PM Orban in his assessment of the rally's events. He told Magyar Nemzet that at the largest Digital Civic Circles (DPK) anti-war rally to date, Viktor Orban was asked by Transport Minister Janos Lazar how he felt about the death threat issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In his response, the Fidesz party leader spoke from the perspective of Hungary’s first freely elected prime minister, whose chair is located in the Carmelite Monastery. The legacy of Lajos Batthyany, he said, inspires—and obliges—the Hungarian prime minister to face such threats with perseverance, courage, and resolve.
Furthermore, the Ukrainian president also threatened a great nation that, viewed through the lens of history, cannot be intimidated and will not be deterred from its national goals,
Lomnici noted.
PM Orban Able to Negotiate With Both U.S. and Russian Presidents
Lomnici also said that in response to a question about the so-called “gold convoy,” the prime minister addressed the matter according to key considerations that may receive answers in the coming period. The issue reportedly concerns a long-running operation on Hungarian territory under the supervision of high-ranking Ukrainian intelligence officers—something that, Lomnici said, also requires a thorough explanation from the Ukrainian side.
The constitutional lawyer argued that linking energy security with family protection was appropriate. Maintaining Hungary’s policy of cutting household utility costs remains a central pillar of family livelihoods. However, he warned that the Ukrainian oil blockade—along with an earlier gas blockade—threatens this stability. In addition, securing inexpensive raw materials requires that the Hungarian prime minister maintain workable relations with both the American and Russian presidents.
Undoubtedly, in Hungary today only Viktor Orban possesses this ability and opportunity,
Lomnici said.
