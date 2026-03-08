Rejecting Ukraine’s EU Membership Is the Right Decision

Responding to a question about the “campaign of hate” unleashed by the opposition Tisza Party, PM Orban stated that the pro-nation, patriots are a community built on love, in contrast to the other side, which he described as a community built on hatred.

You cannot build politics—let alone a country—on hatred,

the expert noted.

Another question addressed the growing influence of patriotic forces within European Union institutions, while also tying in with the earlier issue of political hostility.

“In this regard, it is important that we bring our plans and proposals to Brussels rather than airing our dirty laundry,” Lomnici said. “We are large and strong, and Hungarians must present themselves accordingly.”

Regarding Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union, PM Orban said recent developments only reinforce Hungary’s consistent opposition. According to the prime minister, Ukraine is currently in a state of collapse: no one knows exactly how many people live there due to mass emigration, hundreds of thousands of war casualties each year, and uncertainty surrounding the country’s eastern borders.

Moreover, admitting Ukraine to the EU would legally draw the bloc into the war immediately, while also posing serious financial risks for Hungary.

Ukraine Capable of Anything

Lomnici added that many residents of the local region still carry memories of wartime devastation. During World War II, a single air raid killed roughly two thousand people in Debrecen.

Economic concerns are also legitimate, he said, warning that the loans taken on by a potential pro-Ukraine government in Hungary could burden our children and grandchildren for decades.

“That is why Hungary must stay out of the war and avoid shared debt,” he said, arguing that the current pro-nation government remains the only guarantee of maintaining that policy.

The expert also noted that if Hungary were forced to purchase oil from Western companies such as Shell instead of Russia, it would cost roughly $20 more per barrel—an issue he described as existential, also commenting on the strong suspicion of corruption concerning the Tisza Party regarding this issue.

Hungary," he added, "has reserves to tap into and could introduce state intervention if necessary to stabilize fuel prices.

He did not rule out the possibility of gas supplies also being halted, although Hungary’s pipeline network places the country in a relatively stronger position.