LazarInfo With PM Orban Draws Huge Crowd at Anti-War Rally in Debrecen

Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed a wide range of critical issues during the LazarInfo Forum held at the anti-war rally Saturday in Debrecen. Topics included Hungary’s energy security, the dangers posed by the war, as well as Ukraine’s blackmail attempts and threats.

Máté Patrik
2026. 03. 08. 12:32
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar at the anti-war rally in Debrecen (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer)
“We are not expecting an apology from Kyiv, but rather the reopening of the taps,” constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr. quoted PM Orban in his assessment of the rally's events. He told Magyar Nemzet that at the largest Digital Civic Circles (DPK) anti-war rally to date, Viktor Orban was asked by Transport Minister Janos Lazar how he felt about the death threat issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Orbán Viktor Lázár János Debrecen DPK HEGY
The DPK anti-war rally in Debrecen was a huge success (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)
 

In his response, the Fidesz party leader spoke from the perspective of Hungary’s first freely elected prime minister, whose chair is located in the Carmelite Monastery. The legacy of Lajos Batthyany, he said, inspires—and obliges—the Hungarian prime minister to face such threats with perseverance, courage, and resolve.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian president also threatened a great nation that, viewed through the lens of history, cannot be intimidated and will not be deterred from its national goals,

Lomnici noted.

 

PM Orban Able to Negotiate With Both U.S. and Russian Presidents

Lomnici also said that in response to a question about the so-called “gold convoy,” the prime minister addressed the matter according to key considerations that may receive answers in the coming period. The issue reportedly concerns a long-running operation on Hungarian territory under the supervision of high-ranking Ukrainian intelligence officers—something that, Lomnici said, also requires a thorough explanation from the Ukrainian side.

The constitutional lawyer argued that linking energy security with family protection was appropriate. Maintaining Hungary’s policy of cutting household utility costs remains a central pillar of family livelihoods. However, he warned that the Ukrainian oil blockade—along with an earlier gas blockade—threatens this stability. In addition, securing inexpensive raw materials requires that the Hungarian prime minister maintain workable relations with both the American and Russian presidents.

Undoubtedly, in Hungary today only Viktor Orban possesses this ability and opportunity,

Lomnici said.

Rejecting Ukraine’s EU Membership Is the Right Decision

Responding to a question about the “campaign of hate” unleashed by the opposition Tisza Party, PM Orban stated that the pro-nation, patriots are a community built on love, in contrast to the other side, which he described as a community built on hatred.

You cannot build politics—let alone a country—on hatred,

the expert noted.

Another question addressed the growing influence of patriotic forces within European Union institutions, while also tying in with the earlier issue of political hostility.

“In this regard, it is important that we bring our plans and proposals to Brussels rather than airing our dirty laundry,” Lomnici said. “We are large and strong, and Hungarians must present themselves accordingly.”

Debrecen DPK HEGY
Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos

Regarding Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union, PM Orban said recent developments only reinforce Hungary’s consistent opposition. According to the prime minister, Ukraine is currently in a state of collapse: no one knows exactly how many people live there due to mass emigration, hundreds of thousands of war casualties each year, and uncertainty surrounding the country’s eastern borders.

Moreover, admitting Ukraine to the EU would legally draw the bloc into the war immediately, while also posing serious financial risks for Hungary.

 

Ukraine Capable of Anything

Lomnici added that many residents of the local region still carry memories of wartime devastation. During World War II, a single air raid killed roughly two thousand people in Debrecen.

Economic concerns are also legitimate, he said, warning that the loans taken on by a potential pro-Ukraine government in Hungary could burden our children and grandchildren for decades.

“That is why Hungary must stay out of the war and avoid shared debt,” he said, arguing that the current pro-nation government remains the only guarantee of maintaining that policy.

The expert also noted that if Hungary were forced to purchase oil from Western companies such as Shell instead of Russia, it would cost roughly $20 more per barrel—an issue he described as existential, also commenting on the strong suspicion of  corruption concerning the Tisza Party regarding this issue.

Hungary," he added, "has reserves to tap into and could introduce state intervention if necessary to stabilize fuel prices.

He did not rule out the possibility of gas supplies also being halted, although Hungary’s pipeline network places the country in a relatively stronger position.

“The Ukrainians are capable of anything,” Lomnici said, referring to the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline as an example. “And this despite the fact that Ukraine receives diesel, gasoline, and even electricity from Hungary.”

 

Debrecen: Home of a Strong and Confident Nation

Lomnici emphasized that projects such as the Hungarian seaport in Croatia and the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant Expansion have faced repeated obstacles, yet must accelerate because they form key pillars of Hungary’s future energy security.

Hungary’s influence on the international stage, he argued, is shaped less by its objective size but more so by its political capabilities—where the country currently exceeds expectations.

According to Lomnici, this is strengthened by national unity and by the civic-conservative government that established the constitutional foundations of that unity after 2010. The construction of monuments that are important from the perspective of national spirit and history is ongoing, which is also an important issue in terms of the preservation of Hungarian identity.
 

 

At the same time, in an era of crises and dangers, the stability of Hungary’s domestic economy remains essential. Ensuring the economic security of Hungarian families," he said, "remains the national-minded government’s top priority.

In closing, the prime minister sent a message to the nation from the city of Debrecen—often cited for its remarkable economic successes—highlighting the responsibility of hardworking Hungarian citizens and the importance of rural Hungary.

“This is our world,” the message concluded, “a community of cheerful, family-loving people—the home of a strong and confident nation.”

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar at the anti-war rally in Debrecen (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer)
 

 

