Hungary Election: Seven Party Lists Filed Before Registration Deadline

Seven national party lists were registered with the National Election Committee of Hungary (NVB) by the Saturday 4 p.m. deadline, while 12 national minority self-governments also submitted lists for the parliamentary election, the National Election Office of Hungary (NVI) told the Hungarian news agency MTI.

The NVB had registered the national lists of the following far ahead of the deadline:

Our Homeland Movement (MHM)

joint list of Fidesz Hungarian Civi Alliance and Christian Democrats (Fidesz–KDNP)

Democratic Coalition (DK)

By Saturday’s deadline, four additional party lists were submitted, the following three on Friday:

Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP)

Respect and Freedom Party (Tisza)

Tea Party Community

On Saturday, the Solidarity Party and the Hungarian Workers' Party submitted a joint list. As a result, a maximum of seven party lists may appear on the ballot in April.

However, the final number could be lower if the verification process finds that a party has failed to meet the requirement of fielding at least 71 individual candidates in the capital plus 14 counties in order to register a national list.

Eight years ago, 40 party lists were submitted, but only 23 ultimately appeared on the ballot. Four years ago, seven lists were registered, and six eventually appeared on the ballot.

As previously reported, voters will cast ballots on two separate sheets on April 12. One will be used to vote for a candidate in their individual parliamentary constituency. Candidates had until 4 p.m. Friday to register. According to the NVI’s online information portal, more than 370 constituency candidates have already been officially registered.

Twelve Minority Lists Registered

At its Saturday meeting, the NVB also registered the national list of the Slovak minority for the April 12 parliamentary election.

Lists representing the following national minorities have already been registered: Ukrainian, Armenian, Roma, Bulgarian, Romanian, Rusyn, Croatian, Slovenian, Greek, Polish, and German.