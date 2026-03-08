Balazs Orban: Hungary Must Be Prepared to Counter Threats

Speaking on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday morning news program, Balazs Orban said Ukraine’s demands run counter to Hungary’s national interests.

Photo: Zoltan Balogh / MTI

The political director noted that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his pro-nation government have repeatedly made it clear that

Hungary will not support steps that are harmful to the country.

The politician explained that Ukraine wants every European country to join the camp supporting the war—first with money and weapons, and later even with troops. Kyiv is also demanding admission to the European Union and is pushing for every European nation to sever ties with cheap Russian energy supplies.

According to Orban, Hungary’s involvement in the war would create a direct security risk, while Ukrainian EU membership would make that threat permanent and divert Hungarian taxpayers’ money to Ukraine.

Phasing out cheap Russian energy would also have serious consequences. At a time when the Middle East is unstable and Europe is facing an energy crisis, abandoning these supplies would drive fuel prices sharply higher in Hungary and make it impossible to maintain the government’s utility price reduction program for households,

he added.

Orban also said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would like to see a government in Budapest that carries out Ukraine’s demands. “He has found such a partner in the leader of the Hungarian opposition,” he said, referring to Peter Magyar. “From this point on, he is working to blackmail Hungary into changing its position.”

He added that Hungary cannot expect support from Brussels in the dispute, since European Union institutions side with Ukraine and back the Hungarian opposition leader, seeking a change of government. According to Orban, leaders in Brussels want all countries to support the war, back Ukraine’s EU accession, and cut themselves off from cheap Russian energy.

He noted that legislation has already been adopted to halt natural gas deliveries, and on April 15 a proposal targeting Russian oil is expected to be presented.

Balazs Orban stressed that Hungary is not isolated and has allies. The oil blockade affects not only Hungary but also Slovakia, and regional fuel prices matter to other countries as well.