Alexandra Szentkiralyi: Hungarians’ Strength Lies in Building + Video

Alexandra Szentkiralyi shared her thoughts about Hungary’s future and the role of the government on her social media page. According to the Capital City Council Fidesz–KDNP group leader, Hungarians’ strength lies in building, something the country’s thousand-year history clearly demonstrates.

Photo: Zoltan Fischer / Prime Minister's Office, Communications Department



“Our abilities lie in building, as the history of our thousand-year-old country also shows. We are proud that we are an exceptionally great nation; we have our own vision and our own ideas about the future,” she said. Szentiralyi stated that

Hungary’s secure development in the future can only be ensured by a pro-nation government, which is why she believes that in April as well, Fidesz represents the reliable choice.

She also attached a video clip to her post showing Viktor Orban speaking at the anti-war rally in Debrecen about the role and mission of Hungarians.

In the recording, the prime minister says that Hungary does not seek conflicts but follows its own vision for the future.

We are not people of discord; we do not seek conflict and we threaten no one. We have our own ideas about our lives and about the future of Hungarians,

he said.

Viktor Orban emphasized that Hungarians are an exceptionally great nation that can best demonstrate its talent through building. He added that Hungary is in a difficult geopolitical position, which is why the country must build while also defending itself.

In one hand there is always the trowel, and in the other hand the sword. We use whichever is necessary, but if we have a choice, we always choose the mason’s trowel,

the prime minister said.

Cover photo: Alexandra Szentkiralyi at the anti-war rally in Debrecen (Source: Facebook)