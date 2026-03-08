magyarországszentkirályi alexandraorbán viktorfidesz
magyar

Alexandra Szentkiralyi: Hungarians’ Strength Lies in Building + Video

Hungary’s secure development can only be guaranteed by a pro-nation government in the future as well, the Fidesz–KDNP alliance group leader in the Budapest City Council said. She also shared a video in which Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks about Hungarians’ vision for the future and the importance of gradual building at the anti-war rally in Debrecen.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 08. 16:37
Alexandra Szentkiralyi at the anti-war rally in Debrecen (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi shared her thoughts about Hungary’s future and the role of the government on her social media page. According to the Capital City Council Fidesz–KDNP group leader, Hungarians’ strength lies in building, something the country’s thousand-year history clearly demonstrates.

Debrecen, 2026. március 7. Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesze elnöke (j) és Lázár János építési és közlekedési miniszter a Digitális Polgári Körök által szervezett háborúellenes gyűlésen az debreceni Főnix Arénában 2026. március 7-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
Photo: Zoltan Fischer / Prime Minister's Office, Communications Department
 

“Our abilities lie in building, as the history of our thousand-year-old country also shows. We are proud that we are an exceptionally great nation; we have our own vision and our own ideas about the future,” she said. Szentiralyi stated that 

Hungary’s secure development in the future can only be ensured by a pro-nation government, which is why she believes that in April as well, Fidesz represents the reliable choice.

She also attached a video clip to her post showing Viktor Orban speaking at the anti-war rally in Debrecen about the role and mission of Hungarians.

In the recording, the prime minister says that Hungary does not seek conflicts but follows its own vision for the future.

We are not people of discord; we do not seek conflict and we threaten no one. We have our own ideas about our lives and about the future of Hungarians,

he said.

Viktor Orban emphasized that Hungarians are an exceptionally great nation that can best demonstrate its talent through building. He added that Hungary is in a difficult geopolitical position, which is why the country must build while also defending itself.

In one hand there is always the trowel, and in the other hand the sword. We use whichever is necessary, but if we have a choice, we always choose the mason’s trowel,

the prime minister said.

Cover photo: Alexandra Szentkiralyi at the anti-war rally in Debrecen (Source: Facebook)

               
       
       
       

            További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!        

   

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Lázár Emese
idezojelekMagyar Péter

A hamis pátosz politikája

Lázár Emese avatarja

A politikai show harsány. A retorika túlfűtött. A történelmi párhuzamok egyre meghökkentőbbek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu