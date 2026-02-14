PM Orban: If Tisza–Brussels–Big Capital Coalition Take Power, Families Will Pay the Price + Video

“The first word that has to be said is congratulations: exactly thirty years ago, the Hungarian Civic Cooperation Association was founded,” PM Orban opened at the Varkert Bazar. He noted that many are focused on what will happen in 2026, but first, he said, the country must account for 2025.

PM Orban noted that the Russia–Ukraine war has continued, but with the arrival of a new American president, the United States has stepped out of the conflict. Had Donald Trump been president at the time, he argued, the war would never have broken out. Instead, Democrat Joe Biden was in office and “pressed every European country into the war”—except Hungary, which resisted and stayed out.

According to the prime minister, a sovereign foreign policy is a precondition for national independence. “The danger is great. Brussels tries every day, and Tisza has already announced it would drag Hungary into a common European foreign policy,” he said.

This cannot happen, and we will never consent to having our veto right taken away,

he stated.

Brussels' Oppressive Machinery Is Still Operating in Hungary

The prime minister continued by saying that they had pledged that with Trump's return, "Hungarians would once again be walking down the main street of history, while their opponents would be walking down a muddy side street". And so it happened. A new industrial revolution, a transformation has begun in the world, in which Europe cannot participate, suffering from the suffocating, economy-killing overregulation. As he said, he negotiated with several parties so that we could buy gas cheaply and have Paks, while others are paying several times more for their utility bills.

I also stated that there would be some 'hardcore rock 'n' roll' after the American president rebelled, improving our chances. We can push out the unwanted influence along with their agents, but we've only done half the job; the oppressive machinery in Brussels is still operating here, but we're working on it. Bought journalists, judges, algorithms—that's how Brussels works today,

he said.