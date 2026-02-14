miniszterelnökévértékelőorbán viktor
PM Orban: If Tisza–Brussels–Big Capital Coalition Take Power, Families Will Pay the Price + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered his 27th annual State of the Nation address, declaring that Hungarians are “walking on the main street of history.” He warned that if the Tisza–Brussels–big capital coalition is allowed to form a government, “they will pick the pockets of Hungarian families.” PM Orban concluded his speech by stating that 2026 will be a year of victory.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 14. 17:06
“The first word that has to be said is congratulations: exactly thirty years ago, the Hungarian Civic Cooperation Association was founded,” PM Orban opened at the Varkert Bazar. He noted that many are focused on what will happen in 2026, but first, he said, the country must account for 2025.

PM Orban noted that the Russia–Ukraine war has continued, but with the arrival of a new American president, the United States has stepped out of the conflict. Had Donald Trump been president at the time, he argued, the war would never have broken out. Instead, Democrat Joe Biden was in office and “pressed every European country into the war”—except Hungary, which resisted and stayed out.

According to the prime minister, a sovereign foreign policy is a precondition for national independence. “The danger is great. Brussels tries every day, and Tisza has already announced it would drag Hungary into a common European foreign policy,” he said. 

This cannot happen, and we will never consent to having our veto right taken away,

he stated.

Brussels' Oppressive Machinery Is Still Operating in Hungary

The prime minister continued by saying that they had pledged that with Trump's return, "Hungarians would once again be walking down the main street of history, while their opponents would be walking down a muddy side street". And so it happened. A new industrial revolution, a transformation has begun in the world, in which Europe cannot participate, suffering from the suffocating, economy-killing overregulation. As he said, he negotiated with several parties so that we could buy gas cheaply and have Paks, while others are paying several times more for their utility bills.

I also stated that there would be some 'hardcore rock 'n' roll' after the American president rebelled, improving our chances. We can push out the unwanted influence along with their agents, but we've only done half the job; the oppressive machinery in Brussels is still operating here, but we're working on it. Bought journalists, judges, algorithms—that's how Brussels works today,

he said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual State of the Nation speech at the Varkert Bazar

PM Orban cited a U.S. congressional report alleging pressure on media outlets and censorship of content ahead of recent European elections. "This was the case ahead of the EU parliamentary elections in 2024, systems were put in motion ahead of the elections in Moldova, Romania and Germany “It’s not Russia saying this—it’s America exposing Brussels censorship,” he emphasized.

He urged all who love freedom to cast their anxious eyes on Brussels. "Brussels is the source of danger, that is the truth, but we will not tolerate it."

“What we pledged, we delivered—and Will Also Do So in the Next Four Years”

The prime minister said that last year they committed to preserving jobs and building new factories. Never before has Hungary seen such record levels of investment as during this cycle, he explained.

He highlighted tax reforms, the doubling of child tax benefits, full income tax exemptions for childcare benefits, a six-month bonus for law enforcement personnel, deficit reduction, and expanded family support programs.

PM Orban pointed out that without the family support system introduced in 2010, Hungary would have 200,000 fewer children today.

He also pledged to reduce inflation, crack down on drug traffickers—"more than 10,000 criminal proceedings have been launched," he said.

Évértékelő 2026
Interested parties gather for the annual State of the Nation address (Photo: Foundation for Civil Hungary)

He also noted that while they did not pledge this, they had launched the Home Start program, a 14th-month pension payment, and an 11 percent minimum wage increase.

The pro-nation government is proof, not a mere promise, that we have done what we set out to do, and we will continue to do so over the next four years.

He said that one million jobs have already been created, but they want to increase that number to five million. He said that the wage increase program has been running for 15 years and they want to achieve an average wage of one million forints, and they will also continue with the 3 percent home creation subsidy so that every young person can have their own home. 

Turning to the opposition, Orban mocked what he described as an economic program they refuse to disclose because “they would lose if they did.”He said he had never seen anything like it before, 

They said in advance that they would lie in order to win the election. Being caught in a lie didn't end well for Gyurcsany either,

he reminded the audience.

Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser

The prime minister indicated that they had won the by-election in Balmazujvaros. He then recalled that, according to the leftist-liberal press, this was considered "particularly bad for the ruling parties". "When we win the election two months from now, we will calmly listen to how that victory is also actually a defeat," he said with irony.

Voters Stand With the Government

Based on his experience touring the country on the campaign trail, PM Orban said voters stand with the government on major civilizational issues: rejecting migration, rejecting war, refusing to send Hungarian money to Ukraine, and opposing radical social agendas. "It is inconceivable that a person who pushes a 'children's book' with gender ideology be in charge of education in this country," he said referencing a Tisza Party candidate.

Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser

"Before every battle, we must review our forces to see where we stand and where our opponents stand. I must say that we are in a good position. I feel strength and optimism; This is Europe’s strongest community, and it wants to win—and it will win,” he emphasized. As he said, he sees hatred, anger, and rage in his opponents, but these cannot be used to build a community.

Our opponents have gone so far as to organize known criminals into gangs and send them to disrupt Fidesz rallies. We must not allow the Tisza to take us back to the 'law of the fist'. Hungary deserves better than that.

He emphasized that a national community can only be built on love and cooperation, which is what we are doing. "No matter how hateful our opponents may be, we believe in the power of love, and this should also be the guiding principle of the election campaign," he said.

Tisza Is a Brussels Creation, a Yes Man.

The prime minister described Tisza as a “Brussels creation,” backed by powerful interests. "We have always known that our real opponents are not the Hungarian opposition parties, Tisza and DK. Our real opponent is their master in Brussels."

As he pointed out, DK sold its soul long ago, always imagining Hungary's future under someone else's wing, and Tisza is a member of the European People's Party (EPP). Fidesz left the European People's Party because it refused to give in to the Germans, led by Herr Weber, he added.

Tisza was founded by the Germans under the leadership of Herr Weber and Ursula von der Leyen as its flag bearer. Everyone in Brussels takes this for granted. They think Hungary also needs someone who will not say no to orders from Brussels, the prime minister emphasized. However, he noted that global big capital has also entered the fray. 'In Hungary, the oil business, the banking world, and the Brussels elite are preparing to form a government," he said.

Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser

"Shell wants its money back, along with the banks, and Brussels is asking for the money so it can give it to Ukraine," he said.

Shell Profited Tens of Billions of Dollars from the war

“Shell, Erste, and Brussels are in a war alliance,” he said, arguing that multinational corporations have profited from the war while the Ukrainians are sacrificing their lives and their cities are being bombed.

A Shell is interested only in maximizing profits which is why an individual was delegated from there to become part of a potential new government here. Under ex-PM Gyurcsany banks in Hungary were given free reign, but we have levied taxes on them. That is why they parachuted an individual from Erste to be a part of a new government.

Europeans are being fed the line that their money has been put to good use, but Brussels recently took out a loan of 90 billion, which Hungary managed to avoid at the cost of serious conflicts. Regarding the figures, he said that the facts must be stated bluntly: how Hungary can afford to reduce utility costs and provide family support, pensions, the reconstruction of historic buildings, and worker loans.

“If we allow the Tisza–Brussels–big capital coalition to take power, they will pick the pockets of Hungarian families,”

PM Orban warned. He stated that between 2010 and 2025, the government redirected nearly 15 trillion forints from banks, energy companies, and big retail chains toward public priorities, with additional levies planned for 2026. “This is called social responsibility,” he said.

If we allow the Tisza–Brussels–big business coalition to come to power, they will fleece Hungarian families. Tisza would be able to fulfill his political ambitions, big capital would get its money back, and Brussels could send Hungarian money to Ukraine and push Ukraine into the EU. Instead of a pro-nation government that supports Hungarian families, we would get the Brussels system. Utility cost reductions, family support, and loan subsidies for home creation: these are all gone.

To quote Dante: "Happy Hungary, just don't let yourself be misled anymore." "Dear Master, we are working on it," he said.

Europe has decided to go to war by 2030, and the next government will have to decide if Hungary will go along with this.

Brussels has decided to defeat the Russians on Ukrainian territory. Nine countries have already instated mandatory military service, and agreements have been signed to send soldiers to war. In addition, they are demanding 1,500 billion for operations. Therefore, what Europe and Brussels are doing is hugely irresponsible because of the nuclear war.

As long as there is a pro-nation government, we will not send weapons, we will not allow our money to be taken, and we will not allow our young people to be sent to Ukraine,

he said firmly.

PM Orban framed his alliance's political mission as a national calling: to preserve Hungary’s independence and sovereignty. “Here, there is order and security. Hungary is the safest country in Europe,” he declared, saying this is what they will continue to ensure. "That is why Fidesz-KDNP is the safe choice."

He said that many years ago, they wanted to gather partners to change the fate of Hungary together.

2026 Will Be the Year of Victory

Concluding his address, the prime minister said,

Our opponents want us to be small and poor. We call on everyone to make Hungary a great and rich country again. We're not finished with this work yet, which is why we need to and will win the election. 2026 will be a year of victory for Hungary.

 

1/24 Telt ház és óriási érdeklődés Orbán Viktor évértékelőjén

It has become a tradition for the prime minister to outline the past year’s developments and set the course for the future. Viktor Orban uses his February address not merely to review the previous year in narrow terms, but to offer a broader strategic assessment of Hungary’s position and the challenges ahead.

His State of the Nation addresses are often comparable in scope and depth to the prime minister's annual speeches at the Tusvanyos Summer University in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo), where he typically presents a comprehensive overview of the challenges facing Hungary and details the government’s strategic objectives. 

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)


