Hungary FM: This Crosses Every Line—Yet Brussels Still Pushes EU Membership

“No one can threaten Hungary or the Hungarian prime minister. No one can blackmail us,” declared Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in response to remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 06. 13:09
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook)
“This crosses every line. This is Ukraine, this is Ukrainian ‘culture.’ This is the man Brussels admires—this is the country they want to bring into the European Union,” Szijjarto wrote on his social media page.

Volodimir Zelenszkij szavaira reagált Szijjártó Péter
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks
(Photo: AFP)

The foreign minister was reacting to comments by Zelensky that, according to reports, included a life-threatening warning directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

No one can threaten Hungary or the Hungarian prime minister, and no one can blackmail us simply because we refuse to pay the price of Ukraine’s war and refuse to accept higher energy prices because of Ukraine,

Szijjarto said. The minister added in a social media post that “no matter how Zelensky threatens, and no matter how he allies himself in Brussels with Ursula von der Leyen and with European People's Party chairman Manfred Weber - the Brussels chief of Hungary’s Tisza Party, Hungary will not allow itself to be dragged into the war.”

“For us, Hungary’s security comes first. We want to stay out of Zelensky’s war—and we will stay out of it,” Szijjarto emphasized.

 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook)

