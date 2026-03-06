volodimir zelenszkijorbán viktorfenyegetés
PM Orban: No Amount of Blackmail or Threats Will Intimidate Me + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he cannot be intimidated by either blackmail or threats. The Hungarian leader remarked that he “slept well” even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a deadly threat targeting him.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 06. 12:38
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
In response to a press question, PM Orban said he continued to have a calm night despite the threat made by Zelensky. According to the prime minister, the Ukrainian president is attempting to pressure him because he would prefer to see a pro-Ukraine government leading Hungary. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky poses during a photo session on the sidelines of an interview with AFP journalists in Kyiv on February 20, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AFP has conducted an exclusive interview with Zelensky who spoke at length, as Ukraine prepares to enter its fifth year of war. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine (Photo: AFP)

“Thanks for asking, I slept well, if you’re referring to Zelensky's threat,” Viktor Orban said. The prime minister added that 

the Ukrainian leader is resorting to blackmail and threats because he wants “a pro-Ukraine prime minister and a pro-Ukraine government at the helm in Hungary".

“And I am simply in the way,” PM Orban stated,

stressing that neither blackmail nor threats will intimidate him and that he will always stand up for Hungary and the interests of the Hungarian people.

As previously reported, Zelensky made the threatening remarks during a public event at the presidential office while speaking about the condition of Ukraine’s armed forces. At the press conference, the Ukrainian president expressed hope that the European Union would approve a planned joint borrowing package worth €90 billion, which would allow Ukraine to obtain additional weapons.

Hungary has blocked the proposal, citing Ukraine's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline. According to the report, Zelensky stated that if Hungary maintains its veto, he would send soldiers to Viktor Orban.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

               
       
       
       

