Ahead of PM Orban’s 27th State of the Nation Address, A Look at His Strongest Messages

The State of the Nation speech begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. As is customary, the prime minister uses his February address not merely to review the previous year in narrow terms, but to offer a broader strategic assessment of Hungary’s position and the challenges ahead.

PM Viktor Orban touches on key topics in his annual review (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

These addresses are often comparable in scope and depth to PM Orban’s annual speeches at the Tusvanyos Summer University in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo), where he typically presents a comprehensive overview of the challenges facing Hungary and details the government’s strategic objectives. With parliamentary elections just two months away, the prime minister is also expected to address the campaign and underscore what is at stake in the upcoming vote.

What PM Orban Said in 2025

In recent years, PM Orban’s State of the Nation speeches have consistently included major policy announcements and strong political messages. In last year’s address, he spoke at length about the Russia–Ukraine war and the risks associated with Ukraine’s potential EU membership.

He made clear:

Ukraine will never become a member of the European Union against the will of Hungary and the Hungarian people.

He also addressed migration, stating:

We will never accept the migration pact by which Brussels would send migrants here.

The prime minister further noted that Brussels considers Hungary’s pension system unsustainable and has demanded its restructuring, including the elimination of the 13th month pension. He also pointed out that Hungary has been urged from Brussels to scrap its utility price cuts. In both cases, PM Orban made clear that the government would not yield to such demands.

Rapid Adaptation as a Competitive Advantage

In his 2024 address , PM Orban emphasized that for five years the entire country and Hungarian families have worked hard to protect what they have achieved. He highlighted the government’s success in preserving pensions and restoring the 13th month pension, which had been taken away by the Left.

He also stressed the importance of political stability, noting that the government holds a two-thirds majority in parliament. From the perspective of Hungarian citizens, he argued, the benefit of such stability is the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.