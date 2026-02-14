Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Ha hagyjuk, hogy a Tisza–Brüsszel–nagytőke-koalíció kormányra kerüljön, ki fogják zsebelni a családokat + videó

miniszterelnökévértékelőorbán viktor
magyar

Ahead of PM Orban’s 27th State of the Nation Address, A Look at His Strongest Messages

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban will deliver his annual State of the Nation address this Saturday, continuing a long-standing tradition of outlining the past year’s developments and setting the course for the future.

Máté Patrik
2026. 02. 14. 11:26
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The State of the Nation speech begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. As is customary, the prime minister uses his February address not merely to review the previous year in narrow terms, but to offer a broader strategic assessment of Hungary’s position and the challenges ahead.

ORBÁN Viktor
PM Viktor Orban touches on key topics in his annual review (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

These addresses are often comparable in scope and depth to PM Orban’s annual speeches at the Tusvanyos Summer University in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo), where he typically presents a comprehensive overview of the challenges facing Hungary and details the government’s strategic objectives. With parliamentary elections just two months away, the prime minister is also expected to address the campaign and underscore what is at stake in the upcoming vote.

 

What PM Orban Said in 2025

In recent years, PM Orban’s State of the Nation speeches have consistently included major policy announcements and strong political messages. In last year’s address, he spoke at length about the Russia–Ukraine war and the risks associated with Ukraine’s potential EU membership.

He made clear:

Ukraine will never become a member of the European Union against the will of Hungary and the Hungarian people.

He also addressed migration, stating:

We will never accept the migration pact by which Brussels would send migrants here.

The prime minister further noted that Brussels considers Hungary’s pension system unsustainable and has demanded its restructuring, including the elimination of the 13th month pension. He also pointed out that Hungary has been urged from Brussels to scrap its utility price cuts. In both cases, PM Orban made clear that the government would not yield to such demands.

 

Rapid Adaptation as a Competitive Advantage

In his 2024 address , PM Orban emphasized that for five years the entire country and Hungarian families have worked hard to protect what they have achieved. He highlighted the government’s success in preserving pensions and restoring the 13th month pension, which had been taken away by the Left.

He also stressed the importance of political stability, noting that the government holds a two-thirds majority in parliament. From the perspective of Hungarian citizens, he argued, the benefit of such stability is the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

“We are the best in Europe at adapting to change,” he said, calling it an unmatched competitive advantage—one that, he suggested, irritates many in Brussels.

Brussels bureaucrats will not pull Europe out of the ditch. It is not worth wasting energy trying to convince them. You don’t shoe a dead horse. Real change can only come from a new European Right, of which we Hungarians are a part,

he declared two years ago.

 

Key Announcements in Previous Addresses

In his 2023 State of the Nation speech, PM Orban warned of two looming dangers: war and inflation. He spoke extensively about the Russia–Ukraine war, Hungary’s pro-peace position, and what he described as Brussels responding with sanctions rather than assistance.

If you are always lucky, perhaps it means you know something—for example, that you love your homeland and are ready to fight for it. The Left must understand that victory requires more than millions of dollars and influential backers. Victory requires heart, and luck alone is not enough,

the prime minister said.

PM Orban has frequently used his annual address to unveil specific policy measures. In 2023, he announced the introduction of nationwide and county-level travel passes. In 2022, with his State of the Nation speech coinciding with the launch of the parliamentary election campaign, he placed particular emphasis on preparation for the vote and stressing that the election was an existential question for the Hungarian nation.

With this year’s address marking his 27th such speech, attention now turns to what strategic direction—and what defining messages—the prime minister will deliver as Hungary heads into another pivotal election.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMagyar Péter

A túlélők

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Bütyök mentette ki őket.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu