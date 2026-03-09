Rendkívüli

Major Show of Strength: Fidesz Candidate Wins Kazincbarcika By-Election

For the second time in a short period, the governing parties' candidate has won a municipal by-election. A month ago in Balmazujvaros, and now in Kazincbarcika, Fidesz secured victory in a district that had previously been an opposition stronghold.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 09. 16:32
Illustration (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
"Huge win at the by-elections in Kazincbarcika, northeastern Hungary. Reality vs. Tisza 2:0," Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. The Prime Minister noted that this was the first time in 16 years that Fidesz had won an individual municipal district in the town.

"Another success. Fidesz has won the municipal by-election in Kazincbarcika," Tamas Menczer announced on his social media page. The communications director of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance pointed out that a local member of a Tisza Island (group), who ran as a civil candidate, finished only in third place.

Within a short period, this marks the second significant success for the governing parties in a municipal by-election. As previously reported, one month ago in the Balmazujvaros by-election, Zoltan Nagy, the governing parties’ candidate, received 47 percent of the vote. His opponent,  Tisza sympathizer Peter Molnar, supported by opposition parties and a local opposition association, received 43 percent of the vote. A third independent candidate received nine percent. As a result, the governing parties gained a majority in the municipal assembly.

It is also worth noting that Balmazujvaros had an opposition-led city administration between 2019 and 2024. Fidesz regained the mayor’s office from the local opposition in 2024, and has now also secured a majority in the assembly, as the governing parties’ candidate won a district where they had not been able to prevail in 2024.

It should also be noted that before the by-elections in both Balmazujvaros and Kazincbarcika, the leftist-liberal side predicted that the governing parties stood no chance. However, in both cases the results proved those expectations wrong.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

 

