Ahead of the parliamentary elections, patriotic right-wing supporters will once again take to the streets at the March 15 Pace March. This year’s event will be the fourth Peace March since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war. At the March 15 Peace March in 2022, Hungarians sent a clear message to Brussels and to the Hungarian left that they do not want to be dragged into any war and do not want to send either weapons or soldiers to the front lines.

The March 15 Peace March will be held at a decisive moment (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)

The threat of war continues to exist, but citizens can say no to Ukraine's blackmail at the Peace March. Events of recent weeks have shown that it is more important than ever for Hungarians to make their voices heard. As is known, Ukraine has not restarted oil deliveries to Hungary for political reasons in a bid to blackmail Hungary. At the same time, the leadership in Brussels has sided with Ukraine rather than Hungary in the dispute.

Hungarians can also stand up against the death threat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directed at Hungary’s Prime Minister. As reported in an earlier article, he Ukrainian president held a press conference on the situation of the country’s armed forces. During the briefing he said he hoped that the ninety-billion-euro joint loan package—currently blocked by Hungary due to the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline—would pass so that Ukrainian soldiers could obtain new weapons. However, if Hungary maintains its veto, Zelensky would send soldiers to visit Viktor Orban.

Peace March Shows Strength Against Tisza Party Threats



The Peace March is important not only because of the dangers posed by war. Political discourse has also become increasingly violent during the election campaign. In recent weeks there have been multiple cases in which politicians and supporters of the Tisza Party used harsh and threatening language. Public outrage grew after a Fidesz activist was shot at in Szentendre on Saturday. Government spokesperson Eszter Vitalyos, who is also the parliamentary representative for the region, reported that

one of her volunteers was shot at with a gas pistol from a window while he was going door-to-door knocking on houses.

Politicians from the governing parties condemned the incident. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the opposition was building a community of hatred. Peter Magyar reacted to the attack during a public forum in Budakeszi, but immediately tried to deflect responsibility and downplay the incident, accusing the governing parties of lying.

The shooting at the Fidesz activist was just a game, he said.

This was not the only scandalous incident in recent weeks. In the city of Gyor, a muscular, shaved-headed Tisza Party activist verbally harassed elderly volunteers working at a Fidesz stand. Footage of the incident was posted by te man himself, Daniel Wunderlich, founder of the Thanos Plein brand, on his own social media page.

Where is the 1.7 billion?

he shouted into the ears of the elderly activists.