Viktor Orban Draws Massive Crowd at Esztergom Event, While Peter Magyar's Event Falls Flat + Video

"Great many people were eager to hear Viktor Orban," wrote Daniel Deak, lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute, on social media, commenting on the prime minister's conversation with the editor-in-chief of Mandiner at the MCC Festival in Esztergom.

Daniel Deak also noted that

while Viktor Orban addressed massive crowds on Saturday in Esztergom and last week in Baile Tusnad, only a handful of people turned out to hear Peter Magyar at the Tisza Party's camp in Transylvania—so few that they could almost be counted one by one.

The lead analyst included a photo to support his statement.