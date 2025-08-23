Healthcare Access: Here's Where Hungary Stands in EU Ranking

State Secretary for Health Peter Takacs posted on Facebook that thanks to the solidarity-based health insurance system and a healthcare network designed around patient needs, Hungary’s level of so-called “unmet medical needs” ranks among the lowest in the entire Union.

He explained that

the 1.4 percent figure covers all cases where patients are unable to access adequate care due to financial barriers, long waiting times, or distance from healthcare providers.

The state secretary emphasized that this improvement on the also excellent 1.6 percent previously reached is due to the work of healthcare professionals in Hungary.

Currently, only four EU member states rank ahead of Hungary:

Cyprus

Malta

Czech Republic

Germany

Takacs also stressed that in Hungary, household wealth has little impact on access to healthcare. “We are on the right path, but we cannot be complacent—the goal is a podium finish here as well,” he said.

Addressing critics, Takacs cited further data to dismiss claims that the favorable results are due to widespread use of private healthcare. he noted.

“In Hungary, only 15.5 percent of all healthcare services are provided privately, which is well below the EU average,”

he noted.

