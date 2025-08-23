államtitkárTakács PéterMagyarország
magyar

Healthcare Access: Here's Where Hungary Stands in EU Ranking

Hungary is among the best-performing countries in the European Union when it comes to access to healthcare, announced Peter Takacs State Secretary for Health. In a Facebook post, he highlighted that only 1.4 percent of patients in Hungary fail to receive timely or appropriate care—one of the lowest rates in the EU and an improvement from the previous 1.6 percent figure.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 23. 12:09
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

State Secretary for Health Peter Takacs posted on Facebook that thanks to the solidarity-based health insurance system and a healthcare network designed around patient needs, Hungary’s level of so-called “unmet medical needs” ranks among the lowest in the entire Union.

Photo: Facebook/Peter Takacs 

He explained that 

the 1.4 percent figure covers all cases where patients are unable to access adequate care due to financial barriers, long waiting times, or distance from healthcare providers. 

The state secretary emphasized that this improvement on the also excellent 1.6 percent previously reached is due to the work of healthcare professionals in Hungary.

Currently, only four EU member states rank ahead of Hungary: 

  • Cyprus
  • Malta
  • Czech Republic
  • Germany

Takacs also stressed that in Hungary, household wealth has little impact on access to healthcare. “We are on the right path, but we cannot be complacent—the goal is a podium finish here as well,” he said.

Addressing critics, Takacs cited further data to dismiss claims that the favorable results are due to widespread use of private healthcare. he noted.

“In Hungary, only 15.5 percent of all healthcare services are provided privately, which is well below the EU average,”

 he noted. 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Simon Moricz-Sabjan)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Tóth Tamás Antal
idezojelektámadás

Támadás érte Erdélyt

Tóth Tamás Antal avatarja

Ehhez lesz szavuk még az ott élőknek is.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.