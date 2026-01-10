Istvan Nagy: Brussels’ Mercosur Deal Is Another Attack on European Farmers and Agriculture

“The Brussels Mercosur agreement is yet another assault on European farmers and agriculture,” Nagy wrote in a social media post. “The deal is harmful to European farmers because it would allow cheap, loosely regulated South American agricultural products onto the EU market, while European producers are required to operate under strict environmental, animal welfare, and food safety standards and at significantly higher costs. This puts them at a competitive disadvantage. Purchase prices will fall, rural jobs will be endangered, and dependence on imports will increase,”Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy posted.

Istvan Nagy, Hungary's Agriculture Minister (Source: Facebook)